"My girl wants to see the city" - Nick Kyrgios assures fans of finally playing French Open in 2023

The last time Nick Kyrgios played at the French Open was in 2017, where he faced a second-round exit as the 18th seed. Next year, however, that could change, thanks mainly to Costeen Hatzi, the Australian's girlfriend.

Speaking in a press interview at the Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition (as collected by Punto de Break), the World No. 22 assured fans that he will be traveling to Paris for the Clay Major, only because he wants to show Hatzi around the city.

At the same time, Kyrgios did not see any reason why he shouldn't be able to get some surprise results, especially since he has beaten some top players on the surface in the past.

"My girlfriend wants to see Paris, so I'm going to play at Roland Garros 2023. It will be good for me to earn a little more money, although I would have preferred to stay at home. I know I can get great results on clay; I've beaten Roger [Federer], [Stan] Wawrinka , I played a final in Estoril... My girl wants to see the city so I'll have to go this year," Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios, however, could not resist taking a shot at the ATP calendar containing "too many" clay tournaments, lamenting that the field contains too many claycourt specialists — a career path he did not think too highly of.

"I've said it many times and I'll say it again now. There are too many clay tournaments on the calendar. I see guys in the top-100 that I don't even know, I wouldn't recognize them if I passed them on the street, and they are there only thanks to the tournaments on clay. It seems crazy to me," Nick Kyrgios said.

"I would love to win one Grand Slam, but realistically it's difficult" - Nick Kyrgios

Although unrealistic by his own admission, Nick Kyrgios would love to win a Grand Slam in 2023

Nick Kyrgios also spoke about his chances of winning a Grand Slam in 2023 during the interview, which he doesn't think is "realistically" possible due to the presence of stalwarts Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The Australian sees Nadal winning the French Open next year, while he expects the Serbian to take Wimbledon comfortably.

Djokovic is the favorite for the US Open and the Australian Open as well, according to Kyrgios, with only Daniil Medvedev coming close to giving him a tough fight.

"Rafa will win Roland Garros once again, Djokovic will lift the title at Wimbledon and I think that at the US Open and the Australian Open, the big favorite will be Novak and only Medvedev could [challenge] it. I would love to win one [Grand Slam], but realistically it's difficult because Djokovic is still very dominant," Kyrgios said.

