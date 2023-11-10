"My goal isn't to make money" - Jannik Sinner vows to become the best version of himself and find his own limits

Italian ace Jannik Sinner has vowed to push himself to his limits and become the finest version of himself in a recent interview.

The current world No.4 is preparing to begin his ATP Finals campaign after withdrawing from the Paris Masters in the Round of 16 against Alex de Minaur due to health reasons.

Ahead of the year-end ATP Finals competition, Jannik Sinner sat down for an interview with Corriere della Sera and elaborated on his priorities. Sinner said:

“For tennis I left home at 13. It gives me positive and negative emotions, joys and sorrows. It gives me everything. I reject the concept of being a company: my concern is not profit, it is never money. If they were, I would always play, I would accept the performances, I wouldn't take breaks. On the contrary, I'm interested in eating well, sleeping the right hours, eating at home whenever I can, and being ready on the field the next morning. Ready to improve,” (Quotes translated from Italian)

Jannik Sinner went on to say that his major goal was not to make money but rather to become the finest version of himself. He admitted that to reach the top, he must miss out on certain tournaments, which may disappoint his fans. Sinner added:

“If I don't play the Master 1000 in Madrid or the Davis Cup, and I understand that the fans may be upset about it, it's because I'm in Monte Carlo working my ass off. My goal isn't to make money; it's to become the best version of me possible. Number one in the world? Well, we'll see. Maybe #4 is my limit. I want to find out. And to do that I have to say no to something, otherwise the season becomes interminable’,” (Quotes translated from Italian)

Jannik Sinner has enjoyed a phenomenal season this year winning four ATP tour titles, all of which came on hard courts. The Italian prodigy is steadily making his way to the top of men's tennis. He won his first title of the season at the Open Sud de France (ATP 250) in Montpellier, defeating Maxime Cressy 7-6 (3), 6-3. Sinner toppled Alex de Minaur in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 to clinch his second title at the Canadian Open, which was also his maiden Masters 1000 title.

Sinner's last two ATP 500 victories came against the same opponent, Daniil Medvedev, at the China Open and the Vienna Open. He defeated the Russian tennis star 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) in Beijing, snapping a six-match losing streak against Medvedev. The final in Vienna went the distance, with the 22-year-old emerging victorious in a three-set thriller 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-3.

Jannik Sinner is excited to play at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals

Sinner is ready for the 2023 ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner joins World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 10 Holger Rune among other top-seeded players at the ATP Finals. Sinner will be returning to the competition for the first time since making an appearance as an alternate in 2021.

Sinner expressed his excitement at the prospect of joining the duo in an interview with the Nitto ATP Finals, noting that it was great for tennis that young players like themselves were breaking through. The Italian is pleased to have built a healthy rivalry with Alcaraz and Rune, and he is looking forward to competing with them in Turin. Sinner stated:

"It's nice, I think, for the sport, to see the young players coming through. It's really nice to be part of this rivalry, because it is kind of a good rivalry and hopefully we can all show some good moments there and a good level. We're looking forward to it," (Quotes translated from Italian)