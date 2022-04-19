"My goal right now is just to enjoy myself and give the best I can" - Bianca Andreescu ahead of Stuttgart Open

Bianca Andreescu is all set to make her comeback on the WTA tour via the 2022 edition of the Stuttgart Open. The 2019 US champion has yet to play any matches this season.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Bianca Andreescu @PorscheTennis : "I'm very excited to play again. The last couple of months have been quite difficult but, as cliche as it sounds, I feel like I found myself. I really developed a stronger passion for this game and I realized that I truly love this sport." Bianca Andreescu @PorscheTennis: "I'm very excited to play again. The last couple of months have been quite difficult but, as cliche as it sounds, I feel like I found myself. I really developed a stronger passion for this game and I realized that I truly love this sport." https://t.co/HetkezZJsY

Bianca Andreescu made it to the headlines by capturing the 2019 Indian Wells Open title after receiving a wild card. The Canadian became the youngest winner at Indian Wells since Serena Williams.

After creating history in California, Andreescu won her maiden Grand Slam by getting past Serena Williams in the final of the 2019 US Open in New York.

Bianca Andreescu's focus on mental health ahead of comeback

Stephen Boughton @theslicetennis warming up for practice in Stuttgart



Her and coach



She plays Jule Niemeier in R1 Bianca Andreescuwarming up for practice in Stuttgart @PorscheTennis Her and coach @sventennis getting things tuned and ready for her return.She playsJule Niemeier in R1 Bianca Andreescu 🇨🇦 warming up for practice in Stuttgart @PorscheTennis Her and coach @sventennis getting things tuned and ready for her return. She plays 🇩🇪 Jule Niemeier in R1 https://t.co/eWRXOaOndt

Andreescu, who is returning to the tour after more than six months, told reporters that the last couple of months have been difficult for her.

“But I’m very, very excited to play again. The last couple of months have been quite difficult. But I feel like as cliche as that sounds, I feel like I’ve found myself and I really developed a stronger passion for this game and I realized I truly loved the sport,” Andreescu said.

The 21-year stressed that she was doing all she could to sustain her mental health using yoga and meditation and that taking a step back from tennis to meditate and unwind helped her gain perspective and bring that to court.

“Just having that opportunity as well because I’ve always wanted to do something like that. It really helped me kind of get away from the tennis world. I was in my own bubble of just complete meditation, yoga, all that hippie stuff, which I love. I’m kind of taking a lot of what I learned there and bringing it back on tour," she added. "I remember how good I felt on that retreat and if I can grab some stuff and bring it on tour, I think it will really help me sustain my mental health.”

The Canadian stated that she will now attempt to give her best without focussing on the results, with her pre-season helping her get into the mindset of playing to have fun and compete at her best.

“My goal right now is just to enjoy myself and give the best I can and prepare the best way I can as well. I think the pre-season I had really prepared me for this moment. I’m not really thinking about results like I did in the past. I kind of just want to have fun and compete at my best right now, but hopefully very soon. I don’t want it to take a full year,” Bianca Andreescu concluded.

Andreescu will play her opening match of the Stuttgart Open against Jule Niemeier of Germany.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan