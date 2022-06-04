Watch: 11-year-old Coco Gauff's letter to her future self surfaces ahead of 2022 French Open final

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff will be playing her first Grand Slam final in front of a capacity crowd at the Stade Roland Garros on Saturday. The American has played some astounding tennis over the last two weeks and is yet to drop a set.

Gauff ousted fellow American Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals and Martina Trevisan in the semifinals to set up a title clash with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

The World No. 23 has earned praised for her comments on issues pertaining to gun violence in America and her wish to put an end to the same. Critics have also been pleasantly surprised by the maturity the 18-year old has shown in her media interactions and also with the way she deals with the pressure of contesting a Grand Slam.

Old videos of Coco Gauff have been resurfacing around the internet following her impact at this year's Roland Garros. In a video posted by Simona Halep's coach Patrick Mouratoglou, a young self-confident Gauff can be seen talking about her goals and ambitions.

"I feel like I am one of the best in the world in my age group, even in higher age groups. And yeah, I prefer not to say it because I don't, I'm not really a boastful person. I'm humble but when I know that I'm the best, I should always stay at the best," she says in the video.

The then 15-year-old also said she aimed to become one of the sport's all-time greats.

"I was always told its easier to get to the top, but its harder to stay there and be better and then when it comes to professional, Ill be the greatest of all time," she said.

With Coco Gauff in both singles and doubles finals at the French Open, can she replicate what Barbora Krejcikova did last year?

Coco Gauff has the chance to see off a near-perfect campaign at the 2022 French Open. Apart from being in the women's singles final, Gauff and her partner Jessica Pegula are through to the women's doubles final after besting Taylor Townsend and Madison Keys in straight sets.

Gauff and Pegula will face local pair of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic on Court Philippe Chatrier this coming Sunday.

In 2021, Barbora Krejcikova completed a singles and doubles title sweep at the French Open. She became the first Czech woman to lift the French Open women's singles trophy in 40 years and the first player to win both the women's singles and doubles titles in Paris since Mary Pierce in 2000.

All eyes will be on the young American as she prepares to take centre stage and stake her claim as one of the world's best.

