Aryna Sabalenka's long-time boyfriend and former ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov reportedly passed away on Monday (March 18). Several figures in the tennis universe have offered their condolences to the Belarusian, including Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs and World No. 318 Andreea Prisacariu.

Koltsov, 42, was in Florida to support his girlfriend ahead of her Miami Open campaign later this week. The Miami-Dade Police Department believes that the Belarusian died in an 'apparent suicide.'

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, who was by the American's side during her final Major tournament at the 2022 US Open, expressed her dismay at the news on Tuesday.

"My heart is broken for Aryna. 💔," Rennae Stubbs wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Romania's Andreea Prisacariu also showed compassion to not only Aryna Sabalenka but Koltsov's family as well, asking her followers to spare a moment and pray for the former ice hockey player's loved ones.

"Sending prayers to Aryna Sabalenka and Koltsov's family. May he rest in peace and may God take care of his soul. During these kind of times, it's beyond sports, beyond competition. It's about being human and offer compassion. So let's all take a moment and pray," Prisacariu wrote.

Konstantin Koltsov had three children behind from his previous marriage to Julija Mihailova. The Belarusian was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1999 and played two seasons for the National Hockey League (NHL) team. He retired from ice hockey in 2016 while representing Dinamo Minsk in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Novak Djokovic-led PTPA offers condolences to Aryna Sabalenka on her loss

Novak Djokovic's PTPA gave condolences to Aryna Sabalenka

The Novak Djokovic-led Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), a players-only body, also offered sympathy to Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday (March 19).

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Konstantin Koltsov. Our hearts are with Aryna, Aryna's family and Konstantin's family during this difficult time," PTPA wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sabalenka and Koltsov, meanwhile, made their relationship public in 2021, a year after he divorced his ex-wife Mihailova. The World No. 2 previously called the former ice hockey player her "dearest person, best friend and strongest support" in an Instagram reel.

"You are my dearest person, my best friend and my strongest support. Peace of mind with me, strength, patience and health," the World No. 2 wrote on Instagram last April. "I hope that we will have everything that we have in mind, I love you."

