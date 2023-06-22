Jelena Ostapenko called Serena Williams her idol after defeating the latter's sister Venus Williams in a thrilling encounter in Birmingham that lasted two hours and 24 minutes.

Ostapenko faced the 43-year-old in the second round of the Rothesay Classic and won the opening set 6-3. However, Williams fought back in the second set and saved a match point to take it 7-5 and force the match into a decider. Ostapenko won the final set 6-3 to book her place in the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 event.

After the match, Ostapenko said that Serena Williams had always been her idol and that the American's approach to tennis is what made it a great game. The Latvian also added that she hoped to become an idol for other kids.

“My idol was always Serena. I was always watching her. The way she was on the court, firing it up and all the emotions. I really love it. I think that’s what makes tennis a great game. I’m older now. I hope I can be an idol for some kids," Ostapenko said.

Ostapenko's win over Venus Williams was her first in three meetings against the American. She will next take on Polish qualifier Magdalena Frech in the quarterfinals and the winner of that match will face either fourth seed Anastasia Potapova or Harriet Dart in the semifinals.

Venus Williams has won two out of six matches so far in 2022. She previously started her grasscourt season at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch and suffered a 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2 loss to Celine Naef in the opening round.

Following her exit in Birmingham, the American is next scheduled to take part in Wimbledon, for which she received a wildcard. It will be her 24th appearance in the singles tournament at the grasscourt Major.

Serena Williams and Jelena Ostapenko had locked horns just once before

Serena Williams in action during her match against Jelena Ostapenko

The only meeting prior to this one between Serena Williams and Jelena Ostapenko came in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifier between the United States and Latvia.

The former World No. 1 faced Ostapenko in the second match of the tie after Sofia Kenin gave Team USA the lead by beating Anastasia Sevastova 6-2, 6-2. Williams won a tight encounter 7-6(4), 7-6(3) to give her team a 2-0 lead.

Latvia clawed their way back into the tie by winning the next two singles matches before the United States won the decisive doubles fixture.

