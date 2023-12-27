"My inner 15 year old and 29 year old self was the happiest" - Jessica Pegula on attending a Jonas Brothers concert

Jessica Pegula recently attended 'The Tour' concert by the Jonas Brothers, an American pop-rock band comprising brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers are touring their latest record, 'The Album', alongside four other albums that have been released throughout their career. This World Tour commenced in August and is currently on a break, coinciding with the festive holiday season in the United States. The brothers will resume their tour in February 2024.

Pegula meanwhile took to social media to share a series of photos and videos of herself attending a Jonas Brothers concert, accompanied by her friends. The World No. 3 also shared an old image of herself meeting the brothers in the past.

"I was going to throw these into a post with other stuff but who am I kidding. Jobros deserve their own post 🙌🏼 my inner 15 year old and 29 year old self was the happiest 😂 😂 😂 ," Jessica Pegula captioned her Instagram post.

Check out her post below:

The Jonas Brothers released their debut studio album 'It's About Time' in 2006, when Pegula was 12 years old.

A brief look at Jessica Pegula's 2023 season

Jessica Pegula at the 2023 WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula had a remarkable 2023 season where she reached the quarterfinals in two out of the four Grand Slams — the Australian Open and the Wimbledon Championships.

Pegula also made it to the finals of the Canadian Open, Japan Open, Korea Open, and WTA Finals. The American secured titles in Canada and Korea, defeating Liudmila Samsonova and Yuan Yue, respectively, in the championship match.

The World No. 3 also made it to the semifinals at the Miami Open, Charleston Open, and the Citi Open. To add to that, she achieved notable success in women's doubles alongside compatriot Coco Gauff.

The American duo showcased their remarkable teamwork, reaching the finals at the Qatar Open, Miami Open, Madrid Open, and the Italian Open. Their crowning achievement came in Qatar where they defeated the pair of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko in the final.

Pegula teamed up with Gauff for the Grand Slam women's doubles matches as well. The duo made it to the semifinals at the Australian Open, where they were beaten by the Japanese pair of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in straight sets.

In the semifinals of the French Open, Pegula and Gauff were defeated by the Canadian-American pairing of Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend. They also reached the quarterfinals at their home Slam, the US Open, and exited the Wimbledon Championships in the Round of 16.