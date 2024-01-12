"My kids are an extension of me and are always around" - Caroline Wozniacki on travelling with her children ahead of Australian Open return

Caroline Wozniacki is all set for her return to the Australian Open for the first time after becoming a mother. The Dane lifted her only Grand Slam title at the tournament back in 2018.

Wozniacki, who came out of retirement last year, has made some waves since being back. She made the second week at the US Open and will be keen on backing that result up with another good showing Down Under.

Life on the WTA Tour has changed quite significantly for Wozniacki since the last time she was in Melbourne. For instance, her entourage has gotten bigger with the addition of her children Olivia and James.

Speaking to the media ahead during the pre-tournament press conference, Wozniacki said she enjoyed travelling with her kids — whom she dubbed an “extension” of her.

"I travel with my kids everywhere. They kind of are an extension of me and always around. I really enjoy that," Caroline Wozniacki said. "They're very adaptable. They're at an age where you can move them around, and especially the older one, Olivia, she loves to travel and explore. She asks me when we're going on the plane next, where we're going next."

The former Australian Open champion said that she cherished the fact that her family is getting the opportunity to make memories together, while conceding that the schedule did get tight on occasion.

"It's a lot of fun to be able to share these memories with them, even though they're still pretty small," Wozniacki said. "But, yeah, they're here. I like to train early, so when I have a practice day, I practice early, then I have the afternoon with them, which is great."

"When I'm on court, I'm 100% there" - Caroline Wozniacki on finding work-life balance

Caroline Wozniacki during a practice session ahead of the 2024 Australian Open.

Caroline Wozniacki also spoke about the challenges of balancing the professional and personal sides of life during the media interaction.

The Dane stated that becoming a mother changed how she viewed her schedule, joking that she used to think that she was busy before having kids, only to be proven wrong.

"I think I felt busy before, before having kids. I thought I don't know how you can be more busy, but that definitely was proven wrong after having children," she said.

Wozniacki added that she made it a point to give it her all to tennis when she was on the court, but also be fully present for her family when spending time with them.

"It doesn't matter if you've played for 1 hour, 3 hours, 10 hours, they're still there and having full energy. They want you to be there 100% for them," the former World No. 1 said. "I try. When I'm on court, I'm 100% there. When I'm with my family, I'm 100% there, as well."