"My lil runway model" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle gushes over the American as he makes his fashion show debut

Taylor Fritz aced the runway for the Hermes Fashion Show on Thursday, September 14.

Aiming to claim his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, Fritz reached the quarterfinals. He squared off against eventual champion Novak Djokovic and lost 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in the last-eight clash at Flushing Meadows. This was his deepest run at his home Slam.

Morgan Riddle, fashion influencer and the World No. 8’s girlfriend, took to Instagram to share a series of glimpses of Fritz walking the runway for Hermes, a French luxury design house.

The American tennis star owned the runway for Hermes’ Winter Collection 2023 in a black fit with a contrasting long coat, as per Riddle's Instagram story.

Taylor Fritz for Hermes Fashion Show by Instagram Story

"My lil runway model,” Riddle captioned one of her stories.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle via Instagram Story

Posing for fashion brands is not something new for the tennis star. Fritz also struck a pose for Frame's fall and winter menswear collection a few days ago. He posted a video and pictures from the photoshoot earlier this week.

"@frame F/W 2023 menswear campaign shot by @eriktorstensson," Fritz’s Instagram caption read.

The 25-year-old was photographed by Erik Tortensson, founder and creative director of Frame.

“He’s super into fashion” - Morgan Riddle on Taylor Fritz

Morgan Riddle recently discussed boyfriend Taylor Fritz’s interest in fashion and how she wants him to attend a few Fashion Week shows in New York.

She said that the tennis player's tight schedule doesn’t permit him to indulge in a lot of fashion-related activities. However, Riddle planned to get the World No. 8 involved in fashion events, depending on his run at the 2023 US Open.

"I’m really, really hoping that if Taylor makes it deep in the US Open that I can try to get him to go to some Fashion Week shows for the first time. He’s super into fashion; just with his schedule, he doesn’t really get to do those sorts of things," Riddle said (via Tatler magazine.)

The couple has been going strong since they first connected on Raya, a dating app, in 2020. Riddle has been traveling to support Taylor Fritz in his matches while keeping their followers updated on behind-the-scenes content from the tournaments.

The influencer also creates content for her YouTube and Tiktok accounts. Riddle has nearly 400,000 followers and has been recently recognized by the New York Times as ‘The Most Famous Women in Men’s Tennis’.