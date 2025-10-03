  • home icon
  "My little pilgrim" - Tommy Paul smitten by fiancée Paige Lorenze's cozy fall look as his injury break continues

"My little pilgrim" - Tommy Paul smitten by fiancée Paige Lorenze's cozy fall look as his injury break continues

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 03, 2025 06:06 GMT
Burberry Summer 2026 Show - Front Row - Source: Getty
"My little pilgrim" - Tommy Paul smitten by fiancée Paige Lorenze's cozy fall look as his injury break continues - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul is currently sidelined after he reportedly aggravated a lingering back issue during a match against Alexander Bublik at the 2025 US Open. While he recovers from injury, which has forced him to withdraw from Davis Cup ties and the Laver Cup, he reacted to his fiancée Paige Lorenze's latest update.

On Thursday, Lorenze shared several snapshots of herself in a serene autumn-inspired background. She was seen lounging outdoors in a cozy white button-up top, knee-high socks, and a brown headscarf. Lorenze was going through photos in her camera while relaxing.

"🤎🐻" she wrote in the caption.
Under the comments section, Paul reacted to a glimpse of his fiancée. He affectionately wrote:

"My little pilgrim 😍😍😍"
Comments section

Just a few months ago, after facing an early exit in Wimbledon, the American tennis star proposed to influencer and entrepreneur Paige Lorenze on the picturesque shores of Nantucket Island. With this, their relationship reached a new milestone after dating for three years.

Paige Lorenze chimes in on relationship with Tommy Paul ahead of US Open

Paige Lorenze offered an insight into what his first experience with Tommy Paul was. Just ahead of the major tournament in New York, she recalled a time from three years ago, when she looked up to Paul for free tickets to watch US Open. Three years later, she is engaged to him.

"POV: got free US Open tickets from a guy named Tommy 3 years ago when I lived in NYC … now I’m engaged to him," she captioned in the nine-second clip.
In other news, Paul withdrew from the Shanghai Masters due to ongoing foot problems. The American is battling a persistent foot injury involving his peroneus longus tendon. The problem started during the Madrid tournament, where his shoes and orthotic insoles were stolen from his locker. He switched to new ones, but they caused him discomfort.

Recently, he underwent an MRI, where a sense of stress was noted near his tendon region. This might be because at Wimbledon, he overextended his foot, leading to a rupture or significant damage to that same tendon. In order to reduce the stress in that region, Paul has been in a boot for 10 days. He has also taken injections to overcome the swelling and has started hitting the court for practice.

Edited by Krutik Jain
