"My love" - Marta Kostyuk wishes her husband Heorhii a happy birthday

Marta Kostyuk recently professed her love for her husband Heorhii Sudakov as they celebrated his birthday.

Kostyuk announced her engagement to Heorhii in April last year, and the couple tied the knot on November 1, 2023. They were married in a private ceremony at the Minthis resort in Cyprus, attended by family and close friends.

While not much is known about Heorhii, he was seen supporting Kostyuk from her box at the 2024 Australian Open. Heorhii was a constant figure throughout her campaign in Melbourne, where she reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinals.

During Kostyuk's match against defending Coco Gauff at the 2024 Australian Open, Heorhii's cap went viral. The message on the cap read, “Shake your cocos“, with two coconuts.

On Wednesday, January 31, Kostyuk shared a video of herself and Heorhii via her Instagram story, enjoying each other's company in an infinity pool. While the location is unknown, the newly-married couple looked to be having a lot of fun.

"Happy birthday my love," Kostyuk wrote.

Marta Kostyuk achieves career-high ranking

Marta Kostyuk has had a good start to 2024, reaching a career-high ranking of No. 28 on January 29.

The Ukranian began the new season at the Brisbane International. She overcame Ana Bogdan in the first round, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, but was knocked out in the second round by fifth seed Daria Kasatkina in straight sets.

At the Adelaide International, she beat compatriot Anhelina Kalinina in the first round, 7-6(3), 6-1. She then outlasted Taylor Townsend in a tight three-set encounter, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, before succumbing to the sixth seed and eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko, 7-5, 6-3.

At the 2024 Australian Open, Kostyuk broke new ground by reaching her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal.

She began her campaign against Claire Liu, edging out the American in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. In another three-setter in round two against 25th seed Elise Mertens, Kostyuk pulled through again with a 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(6) win. In rounds three and four, she overcame Russian opposition in the form of Elina Avanesyan and Maria Timofeeva. She beat Avanesyan 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Timofeeva 6-2, 6-1.

In a thrilling quarter-final encounter against defending US Open champion Coco Gauff, Kostyuk put up a great fight but eventually went down 7-6(6), 6-7(3), 6-2.