Christopher Eubanks has been one of the most promising breakout stars of the 2023 ATP Tour. The American stitched together a meteoric rise, which saw him climb from outside the top 120 in the ATP rankings to the top 30.

The American picked up his first title on the ATP Tour at the 2023 Mallorca Open and put forth his best performance at a Grand Slam by reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals. He recently discussed his rise in the tennis world and how he is dealing with the fame and money that comes with it.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Christopher Eubanks revealed that he purchased a watch worth nearly $3000, which was the most expensive thing he had ever bought. The 27-year-old further said that he is not a big spender and is setting aside money for taxes and savings. He said:

"I remember before I went out to Shanghai, about 10, 12 of us just got together in L.A. for a dinner. But I haven’t really bought anything too, too crazy. Most of that money, I’m setting aside to pay taxes on and to save as much as I can. Oh, I think I may have bought a watch. That was no more than, like, maybe three grand"

Moreover, Eubanks was asked how he manages his new-found wealth and balances the costs of training, preparation, personnel, etc. The American revealed that he has a good arrangement with his longtime coach, Ruan Roelofse.

His primary focus right now is saving enough money for a rainy day. He hopes that day never comes but understands that they are part of every athlete's life. Eubanks stated:

"For the most part, my coach and I, we’ve been doing a pretty good job over these past, whatever, 18 months. So it’s not really a need to look at changing anything. We’re just going to kind of keep going the way that it’s been going. And, you know, in tennis, like, things can turn quickly. So my main focus is just setting money aside for a rainy day, I hope, never happens, never comes, but I’m sure it’s pretty inevitable in this sport."

A look into Christopher Eubanks' memorable 2023 season

Christopher Eubanks

At the start of 2023, Christopher Eubanks was ranked World No. 123. He began his year at the ASB Auckland Classic in New Zealand in January and reached the second round as a qualifier. The American picked up his second-ever Grand Slam main draw win at the Australian Open when he defeated Soon-woo Kwon in the first round.

Eubanks' first big performance of the year came at the Miami Open, where he played his first-ever quarter-final at an ATP 1000-level tournament. Ranked World No. 119, he had to go through the qualifying stages. En route to his quarter-final run, Eubanks defeated No. 17 seed and then World No. 20 Borna Coric to register his biggest career win to date. Daniil Medvedev ended his stay in the competition, but the dream run propelled him into the top 100 ranking for the first time.

The American then picked up his first-ever ATP Tour title at the Mallorca Open. As the fourth seed, he bettered Alex Michelsen, Ben Shelton, Arthur Rinderknech, Lloyd Harris, and Adrian Mannarino to become an ATP champion.

The season of firsts continued for Christopher Eubanks, who carried on his great form at the Wimbledon Championship and reached his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final. He knocked out seeded players like Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas before losing to Medvedev in a tough five-setter.

Christopher Eubanks climbed to the World No. 29 ranking as a result of these positive performances. He currently occupies the World No. 34 spot.