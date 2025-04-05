Rising tennis sensation Maaya Rajeshwaran is creating ripples in Indian tennis at the age of 15. After her outstanding performance at the WTA Mumbai Open, Rajeshwaran has been included as a reserve player in India's Billie Jean King Cup 2025 team, which will play in the Asia-Oceania Group-1 tournament next week.

The elite tournament, to be held from April 8-12 at the Mhalunge Balewadi tennis complex in Pune, is being hosted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA).

Maaya Rajeshwaran in action ahead of the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup

During a recent interview before the tournament, Rajeshwaran explained her big plans for the year.

“My main goal for this year is to play the junior grand slams, while also playing in the women’s category. Hopefully, I can win a junior slam in the coming years, that is my mid-term goal.”

The teenage phenom reflected on her unexpected breakthrough at the Mumbai Open, where she received a wildcard entry.

"The wildcard opportunity for the Mumbai Open was something special. The funny thing is that wasn't even part of the plan for me. It was MSLTA and Sunder Iyer, sir, who gave me a wildcard opportunity, and I'm grateful for that," Rajeshwaran acknowledged.

What initially was a surprise chance soon evolved into a journey of grit for the young athlete.

“As soon as I got the wildcard, I knew how good the opportunity was. Even after I won the first match, I was happy with the way I played but I wasn’t satisfied with winning a match because the ultimate goal was qualification”, Maaya added.

Competing against some of the world's top players as a wildcard entrant, Rajeshwaran demonstrated remarkable skill and composure.

"I'm happy that it was a very good run. At this point in my career, I'm at a transition phase from juniors to women's and that tournament really helped me with a breakthrough. So, I'm very happy with that," she said.

Maaya Rajeshwaran expresses gratitude upon her selection to the national side

Now set to make her Indian women's team debut at the Billie Jean King Cup, Rajeshwaran can barely keep calm.

"I'm really happy that this is happening in our country. It's my first time on the Indian team. For every athlete that plays a sport, their first goal is to play for the country," she expressed.

While she has represented India in junior competitions before, Rajeshwaran considers this selection to the women's team a significant milestone.

"I've been part of a lot of junior teams before but playing in the women's team is the actual goal. So, I'm delighted that I'm part of the team and I'm thankful that the association selected me," she said.

"Hopefully, we do well. I'd also request everyone to come watch and support us because that makes a huge difference," she concluded.

