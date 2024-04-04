Victoria Azarenka's son Leo hailed his mother's third-round win at the ongoing Credit One Charleston Open. The 7-year-old also disclosed the former WTA World No. 1's prudent advice to him.

Azarenka, seeded 12th at the WTA 500 tournament, began her campaign with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win against Elisabetta Cocciaretto, showcasing her clinical skills and ruthlessness. The Belarusian made the most of her break point opportunities, converting five out of seven.

After the match, Azarenka, accompanied by Leo, sat down for a chat with the Tennis Channel. During the discussion, the 7-year-old lauded his mother for her superlative display against Cocciaretto and said that she did not give up.

"My mom didn't give up," Leo said.

Azarenka proceeded to ask her son what the two tell each other before they play. In his response, Leo disclosed their collective mantra.

"What do we say before you play and before I play, what do we say to each other?" Azarenka asked Leo.

"Effort is non-negotiable," Leo answered.

Victoria Azarenka was backed by Naomi Osaka recently over her views on maternity pay

Victoria Azarenka (L) and Naomi Osaka (R) during the 2020 US Open women's singles trophy presentation ceremony

At the beginning of the 2024 season, Azarenka spoke on the need for maternity pay. The two-time Grand Slam winner urged the WTA to introduce it, especially for players outside the top 100 in the WTA Tour rankings.

"I have, I'm guessing, more financial security than some players who may be outside the top 100, and maybe have the same desires and ambitions to have a child and continue to do their job," Azarenka told BBC Sport.

Earlier in March this year, another former WTA World No. 1, Naomi Osaka, resonated Azarenka's sentiments.

"I think it would definitely be life-changing and I feel like having a kid shouldn't feel like a punishment. For most female athletes, I think there's a discussion that your career's going to change dramatically or going to finish because you have a kid, so just appreciating them more and giving more options is something that is very necessary," Osaka said.

Azarenka is set to face Taylor Townsend next, in a Round of 16 match, at the Credit One Charleston Open. It will mark the pair's first-ever clash on the WTA Tour. Townsend reached the Round of 16 after defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 6-2.