"My mom doesn't know about it; It's a little secret" - Marta Kostyuk gives hilarious shoutout to sister Zoryana as she steals the show at Citi Open

Marta Kostyuk qualified for the quarterfinals at the 2023 Citi Open after trouncing Caroline Garcia. Kostyuk looked unbeatable in her second-round match against the No. 2 seeded Frenchwoman. She broke Garcia's serve twice in both sets to win the contest 6-2, 6-3.

Kostyuk had a special supporter in the stands in Washington during the match as her little sister, Zoryana Kostyuk, watched the entire contest.

Marta Kostyuk gave a special and hilarious shoutout to Zoryana during her on-court interview after beating Garcia. The 21-year-old was asked if her sister would receive a bonus this week after being her lucky charm. Kostyuk replied that Zoryana already had some bonus after getting her nails done for the first time. Kostyuk also revealed this would be their little secret, as their mother does not know about her sister's nail art.

The Ukrainian also said that having Zoryana by her side has been great, and she is pleased to share this experience with her:

"She already got some bonus. She did her nails for the first time in her life, so I think it's a good bonus to start with and my mom doesn't know about it, so it's like a little secret too. She is a great support and I'm very happy to share this with her," she said.

Zoryana was left embarrassed and blushing by these comments and flaunted her nails to the camera.

Zoryana Kostyuk was also spotted enjoying and singing Dua Lipa's hit track 'One Kiss,' which was being played in the stadium, while she watched her big sister play.

Marta Kostyuk will face Liudmila Samsonova in Citi Open QF

Marta Kostyuk pictured at the Citi Open

Marta Kostyuk is playing at the Citi Open for the first time in her career and has already progressed to the quarterfinals. The Ukrainian's next opponent is defending champion and No. 8 seed Liudmila Samsonova, who won the tournament when it was a 250-level event. This will be Kostyuk's fourth quarterfinal of the year.

The victory against World No. 6 Caroline Garcia in the second round was Kostyuk's second career top-10 win. The World No. 34 began her campaign in Washington against former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu. She turned away the Canadian's challenge in a tough three-setter, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5), on July 31.

2023 has been a breakthrough year for Marta Kostyuk, who won her maiden tour-level title at the ATX Open in Austin, Texas, in March. The 21-year-old defeated Varvara Gracheva in the final, 6-3, 7-5. Apart from this title, Kostyuk also reached the quarterfinals at the Adelaide International 1 in January and Hua Hin Championships in Thailand in February.