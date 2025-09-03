"My mom was at my last 2 matches" - Jessica Pegula grateful as emotional illness reminder makes her appreciate mother Kim's US Open presence

Jessica Pegula was filled with gratitude and appreciation after being reminded of a dark phase she and her family went through due to a sudden deterioration in her mother Kim's health. The American WTA star, who has secured progress to the women's singles semifinals at the 2025 US Open, was delighted with the fact that her mother has been able to make it to Flushing Meadows in person to see her play, not once, but twice so far this year.

Not long after Pegula's 6-3, 6-3 victory against two-time singles Major champion Barbora Krejcikova in the last eight of the US Open, the World No. 4 took notice of an X (formerly Twitter) post shared by The Players' Tribune. The post featured quotes from her 2023 account of her mother Kim's cardiac arrest in 2022 and subsequent events that rocked the Pegula family.

Even though Kim survived the ordeal, her life, and the lives of those closest to her, would change significantly. The cardiac arrest led to the American former businesswoman experiencing issues with her memory as well as expressive aphasia, a language disorder that severely impairs communication abilities.

Appreciative of the fact that her mother could attend her fourth-round and quarterfinal matches at the 2025 US Open, a grateful Jessica Pegula wrote:

"And she was at my last two matches 🫶🏼"

Considering Kim's presence at Flushing Meadows for her daughter's last two matches, there's a chance that she might show up for the nine-time career singles titlist's semifinal as well.

Jessica Pegula to square off against Aryna Sabalenka in US Open SF in repeat of last year's final at Flushing Meadows

Jessica Pegula (left) and Aryna Sabalenka (right) after the conclusion of the women's singles final at the 2024 US Open (Source: Getty)

Jessica Pegula, widely regarded as a late bloomer in the tennis world, reached her maiden singles Grand Slam final at last year's US Open, locking horns with Aryna Sabalenka. Unfortunately for the American, she had to settle for second-best, as the Belarusian won the championship match 7-5, 7-5.

Pegula now has the chance to exact revenge on Sabalenka. However, considering the Belarusian's form so far this year at Flushing Meadows, things are set to be incredibly challenging for the American. The reigning No. 1 and defending US Open champion is yet to lose a set.

Furthermore, Sabalenka didn't have to step out on the court for her quarterfinal match as her last-eight opponent Marketa Vondrousova, heartbreakingly withdrew from the tournament citing a knee injury.

