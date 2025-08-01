"My mother tells me off" - Carlos Alcaraz reveals his 1 obsession that drives his mom crazy after tournaments

Carlos Alcaraz has shared that he gets reprimanded by his mother, Virginia Garfia Escandon, for returning from every tournament with new shoes. The Spaniard, who dubbed himself 'a sneaker fanatic', cited a lack of space in his parents' apartment for her reaction.

Alcaraz is currently enjoying a break from tennis, as he withdrew from the ongoing National Bank Open in Montreal to rest both physically and mentally. Joining him in opting out of the Masters 1000 tournament were Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic.

During an interview with the Financial Times, Carlos Alcaraz revealed how much he loved sneakers, even if it meant getting scolded by his mother.

“I’m a complete sneaker fanatic. I love them," the 22-year-old said. "And there isn’t any space left at home. My mother tells me off because I come back from every tournament with more sneakers and she says, ‘No, don’t bring more, there’s nowhere to put them.’”

The reason there's no space for his shoes is the number of trophies that are already there and the ones that are on their way. The five-time Grand Slam champion has won five singles titles so far this year, winning on all three surfaces.

“There are trophies in my room and in the living room. We’re looking for more spaces to put them," he said.

The World No. 2 has amassed 21 singles titles since turning pro in 2018. These include seven Masters 1000 tournament victories.

Carlos Alcaraz weighs in on his equation with Jannik Sinner

The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are the top two male tennis players. Despite forming arguably the biggest rivalry at the moment, the youngsters have maintained a warm relationship.

The two share nine Majors between them and are the favorites at any tournament, along with Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard leads the head-to-head record 8-5 against the Italian.

In his interview with the Financial Times, Alcaraz opened up about his bond with Sinner, saying they get along off the court.

"People really like the idea that there is friction between us," he said. "That’s what sells. But although tennis is an individual sport, we are with the same players every week, day in and day out. Jannik and I, who have had great battles on the court, see each other a lot off of it. We talk, we train together sometimes."

"And in the end, you forge a good relationship, a beautiful relationship. We want to win and beat each other, but then off court, being good people and getting along is another matter. For me, that is one of the virtues and values of sport," he added.

In the 2025 French Open final, Carlos Alcaraz overcame a two-set deficit to defeat Jannik Sinner in one of the most thrilling matches of all time. The Italian star avenged his loss in the Wimbledon final, beating Alcaraz in four sets.

