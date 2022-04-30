"My parents control the money for me; To buy some golf clubs, which I love, I don't ask permission, but for a good car, yes, I'm still fighting it" - Carlos Alcaraz

World No. 9 Carlos Alcaraz has said that his parents have control of his earnings.

The Spaniard appeared on the television program El Hormiguero and spoke about a number of things. Alcaraz said that he tells everyone that he does not consider himself to be famous.

"I get along quite well. I tell everyone that I don't consider myself famous. When they recognize me, I take it naturally," the 18-year-old said.

ATP Tour en Español @ATPTour_ES



"Cuando me reconocen me lo tomo con toda la naturalidad”, dice el No. 9 mundial Perfil bajo, talante tranquilo y mucho talento"Cuando me reconocen me lo tomo con toda la naturalidad”, dice el No. 9 mundial @alcarazcarlos03 en el @El_Hormiguero Perfil bajo, talante tranquilo y mucho talento 🔥"Cuando me reconocen me lo tomo con toda la naturalidad”, dice el No. 9 mundial 🇪🇸 @alcarazcarlos03 en el @El_Hormiguero 😎

Alcaraz also spoke about his coaching staff and said that it was a bit difficult for his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero at the beginning as he was very complicated and messy, which he claims he still is.

"The team is here to tell me bad things and even if it pisses me off, it's the best for me. At the beginning it was difficult. I was very complicated. Juan Carlos had a difficult time, because I was super messy. And I still am, although less so! I didn't control my emotions well and my head didn't go that far"

The Spaniard also mentioned that his parents control his money and that he does not ask for their permission when he wants to buy something relatively small, like golf clubs. However, that is not the case when it comes to buying a car and Alcaraz said that he is still trying to get permission to do so.

“Obviously, my parents control the money for me," Alcaraz said. "To buy some golf clubs, which I love, I don't ask permission, but for a good car, yes. I'm still fighting it. My father is tougher and my mother less, so to go out and those things I tell my mother. I don't have time as such, but they always tell me 'don't be late'. As much as I try not to make any noise when I get home, they always wake up and catch me.”

Carlos Alcaraz has won 23 out of 26 matches in 2022

Carlos Alcaraz has had an impressive season so far

Carlos Alcaraz has enjoyed a wonderful 2022 season so far with 23 wins out of 26 matches. He won the Rio Open before winning his first Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open. The Spaniard then won the Barcelona Open by beating compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in the final.

This saw him reach the Top 10 of the ATP rankings and he became the youngest player to do so since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

ATP Media Info @ATPMediaInfo



Alcaraz will be 9th-youngest player to break into Top 10 overall and youngest since On Monday, @AlcarazCarlos03 will become 20th teen to break into Top 10 overall and 1st since @Andy_Murray in 2007 ( #ATP Rankings est. 1973). Twelve went on to become No. 1.Alcaraz will be 9th-youngest player to break into Top 10 overall and youngest since @RafaelNadal in 2005. On Monday, @AlcarazCarlos03 will become 20th teen to break into Top 10 overall and 1st since @Andy_Murray in 2007 (#ATP Rankings est. 1973). Twelve went on to become No. 1.Alcaraz will be 9th-youngest player to break into Top 10 overall and youngest since @RafaelNadal in 2005. https://t.co/fGve9gaJ8V

Alcaraz is one of the favorites to win the Madrid Open and is the seventh seed. He will take on either Fabio Fognini or Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round of the tournament. The Spaniard could face Nadal in the quarterfinals.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan