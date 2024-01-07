An emotional Grigor Dimitrov rued the absence of his parents after he ended a six-year trophy draught at the Brisbane International.

Dimitrov and Holger Rune went head-to-head in the final of the ATP 250 event on Sunday, January 7. While the latter started strong, the Bulgarian used all his experience, employing a quality serve and net play, to win the match 7-6(5), 6-4.

With the win, the World No. 14 has lifted his first title since he triumphed at the Nitto ATP Finals in 2017, a year that also began with him emerging victorious in Brisbane. In fact, he has now won more matches (23) at the event than any other player.

At the trophy presentation ceremony after that match, Dimitrov spoke about his love affair with the tournament and expressed joy at being able to win the trophy once again.

"It's been a while since I held one of these. Sorry, I'm a little emotional. It's difficult to describe things in words. I think my love affair started 11 years ago out here in Brisbane and I think it continues. So I'm very thankful that I'm able to stay in front of you guys and lift that trophy again. It means a lot to me, for so many different reasons," he said.

His parents, however, were not present to witness him lift the title as they had to leave for the airport. While the 32-year-old was sad to not have them present in the stadium, he joked that he would send them a picture later informing them of his achievement.

"I want to say thank you to my team. My parents are not here, they had to rus h to the airport. Shame that they're not here but it's okay, I'll send them a picture," he added.

Grigor Dimitrov to Holger Rune: "The future is bright for you and your team"

Grigor Dimitrov reserved special words of praise for Holger Rune and stated that he has a bright future in the sport. He congratulated the young Norwegian and his team for a splendid week in Brisbane, though it did not end the way they would have hoped for.

"Holger and his team. What a competitor, honestly. We've played multiple times, we've practiced against each other and in such a short career so far you've been able to achieve so much. You've been playing amazing tennis," he said.

"I know it's not the result you wanted but I mean the future is bright for you and your team. Congrats to the whole team and everybody that has stuck by you. I think the best is yet to come for you. Good luck, man," he added.

A physically and emotionally tired Dimitrov concluded by stating that he was going to take some time off before moving on to the next tournament — the Australian Open.

"I don't know guys, I'm very tired. I'll take some days off. But nonetheless, I'm very happy to be in Australia and I'll keep on going and onto the next one. Thank you so much once again for the support," he stated.