Leylah Fernandez won her first ever match at the Australian Open on Monday, marking a day to savor for the Canadian youngster. She went on to credit her parents and other WTA players of "similar size" and "similar playing style" to that of hers for motivating her through the years.

Fernandez locked horns with Alize Cornet in her first-round match at the 2023 edition of the Grand Slam Down Under. She was dominant in all facets of the game as she outclassed her opponent in straight sets to win 7-5, 6-2.

Speaking to the press after the monumental win, the Canadian expressed gratitude towards her parents for continuously having her back every step of the way.

"[My parents] kept the dream for me, and that they didn't really break me down, like, with, No, you can't do it. They kept giving me positive sentences, positive reinforcement so that I can keep working and keep enjoying this sport as much as I can," Fernandez conveyed.

Weighing just 48 kgs and measuring 5' 6", Fernandez's body size might not be the most apt for the high-octane sport of tennis. However, the 20-year-old feels that several great WTA players with simillar body attributes have helped her trust in the process of becoming a professional at the top level.

"I have seen some great WTA players who maybe aren't Canadians, but they are similar sizes as me or similar game style as me, and that has motivated me. It has given me confidence that I'm in the right path and that I can keep going in this crazy adventure," she added.

For her second-round match at the Australian Open on Wednesday, Fernandez has a tough nut to crack, as she will face one of the favorites to win the title -- fourth seed Caroline Garcia.

"I see it as a great opportunity" - Leylah Fernandez on facing Caroline Garcia in the Australian Open second round

Leylah Fernandez at the 2023 ASB Women's Classic

Looking forward to the clash against Caroline Garcia, Leylah Fernandez considers it a "big opportunity" to play against the World No. 4 on the biggest of stages.

Garcia has been in fine form lately and it will be difficult for the young Canadian to get the better of her opponent. However, Fernandez remained positive ahead of the match as she felt it would help her understand where she stands as a player.

"I see it as a great opportunity, to see where my tennis is at, and to see where I am mentally and physically," said the World No. 40 to the press.

Leylah Fernandez feels that it will be an "interesting matchup" on Wednesday, considering the form that both are currently enjoying.

"She's a great tennis player. I feel like she has found her groove once again, and I think it will be an interesting matchup, and I can't wait to play her," she added.

