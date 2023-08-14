"My queen, can't wait to spend more amazing years with you" - Frances Tiafoe pens heartfelt birthday wish for girlfriend Ayan Broomfield

World No. 10 Frances Tiafoe recently took to Instagram to wish his girlfriend and Canadian tennis player Ayan Broomfield a happy 26th birthday.

The American was in high spirits as he asserted that he 'can't wait to spend more amazing years of his life with her'.

"Happy 26th birthday to my queen. Hope you had a great day my love. Can't wait to spend more amazing years of life with you. See you soon beautiful," Tiafoe wrote on his Instagram story, followed by three hashtags

Broomfield, who was also the body double for Venus Williams in the 2021 biographical film King Richard, has been a regular in Frances Tiafoe's support circle for some years now. The pair revealed their relationship to the public in 2018.

She also happens to be a successful tennis player on the lower rungs of WTA. She has accumulated a 35–37 career win-loss record, with a career-high ranking of 680th in the world.

Following Frances Tiafoe's title victory at the 2023 Stuttgart Open in June, he cracked the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career. Broomfield was very jubilant about the 25-year-old's feat back then and expressed her happiness in an Instagram post.

"I started taking screenshots of different moments and accomplishments a few years ago in anticipation of this day. I can't post them all but I think this tells the story pretty well. I am so proud of you. Huge milestone and I think that we can finally say that #bigfoecameup," she wrote.

In the comments, Tiafoe recounted how the Canadian had been with him through thick and thin over the last eight years as he professed his love for her.

"Man to think how far we've come. 2015 - meeting you for the first and also just starting my career. You've rocked with me through it all. The good the bad and the standstills. It's been a ride no one can put into words. I'm so damn lucky to have you in my life," the American said.

"Not only as my girl but my best friend and my go-to. You mean more to me than you can ever imagine. I love you with all I got. See you soon bb."

A screen capture of Frances Tiafoe's heartfelt response to his girlfriend's Instagram post earlier this year

Frances Tiafoe's ranking surge will be challenged at this year's US Open

Frances Tiafoe has had a respectable season so far. The 25-year-old has won titles on each of the three prevalent surfaces (hardcourt, clay, grass) this year, triumphing at the United Cup, the Houston Open, and the Stuttgart Open.

Those results, along with a consistent 32-13 win-loss record on the ATP tour, ensured that Tiafoe made his debut in the top 10 rankings. His ranking climb, however, will be challenged at the US Open in a few weeks.

Frances Tiafoe greets Rafael Nadal after beating him at the 2022 US Open

Frances Tiafoe shocked everyone when he defeated 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal in four comprehensive sets at the 2022 US Open. Although the 25-year-old was stopped by Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, he was finally able to announce himself on the elite table of men's players with his results.

The American has not replicated that form in 2023, though, and his ranking could be in great peril if he fails to defend his semifinal points from last year in Flushing Meadows.