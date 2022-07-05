"My son would have been disqualified for it" - Nick Kyrgios' father laments double standards after Stefanos Tsitsipas hits the ball into the crowd 

Arguably the match of the tournament thus far was between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships, with both players throwing tantrums and having meltdowns.

Nick Kyrgios seemed more and more focused as the night progressed and emerged with the victory despite being the first to lose his cool and subsequently receive a code violation from the chair umpire.

However, in the second set, it was Tsitsipas who lost his composure as he hit a ball towards the crowd which nearly hit a fan in the head. Kyrgios immediately complained to the chair umpire about it and asked for him to be disqualified. Tsitsipas was only given a stern warning as a result.

Speaking about the incident, Nick Kyrgios' father Giorgos Kyrgios, who in a conversation with BBC Tennis Podcast, spoke about the double standards that were prevalent in the sport. He believes that if the roles were reversed, Kyrgios would have been disqualified from the game.

"My son would have been disqualified for it. Of course. You have to have the same line with everyone," said Giorgos Kyrgios.

Harsh words exchanged by Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios

Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

While the battle might have been settled on the court, the harsh words continued as Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios did not hold back in their respective press conferences. The Greek star was the first one in as he spoke about Kyrgios being a bully.

"He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don't like bullies. I don't like people that put other people down. He has some good traits in his character, as well. But he also has a very evil side to him, which if it's exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him," Tsitsipas said.

Kyrgios retaliated by pointing out the events of the match which involved Tsitsipas hitting a couple of balls straight at Kyrgios while both were at the net.

"He was the one hitting balls at me, he was the one that hit a spectator, he was the one that smacked it out of the stadium. I didn't do anything. Apart from me just going back and forth to the umpire for a bit, I did nothing towards Stefanos that was disrespectful, I don't think. I was not drilling him with balls," Kyrgios said.

