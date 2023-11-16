"My Spanish warrior" - Paula Badosa rings in her 26th birthday as she shares a kiss with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa recently celebrated her 26th birthday with her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday, November 15.

Badosa and Tsitsipas, who have been dating since early 2023, have been supporting each other through thick and thin, especially during the difficult times of the injury setbacks. Badosa, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 in April 2022, suffered a spinal stress fracture during the 2023 Italian Open in May.

The Spaniard tried to make a decent run at the Wimbledon Championships but had to retire in the second round against Marta Kostyuk. The injury forced Badosa to miss the rest of the season, including the US Open. She decided to end her season in September, saying that she had tried everything with her team but the pain was not letting her move forward.

On her birthday, Badosa received love and support from her fans and friends, but the most special one came from her boyfriend Tsitsipas. The Greek shared an Instagram story in which Badosa can be seen playing with her racket in a red dress.

"Happy birthday to my Spanish warrior! Te Amo 💗," Tsitsipas captioned the picture.

Stefanos Tsitsipas on Instagram

Badosa also posted a picture on her Instagram account, in which both can be seen kissing each other with a tennis-themed cake in front of them.

"Celebrating with the best @stefanotsitsipas98 💗," Badosa wrote.

Paula Badosa on Instagram

Paula Badosa slams critics who blame her for Stefanos Tsitsipas’ career slump

Paula Badosa at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Paula Badosa recently defended herself against allegations that she is hindering her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' tennis career.

Badosa expressed her distress over the accusations in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais. She acknowledged feeling "hurt" by the claims that she is negatively impacting Tsitsipas' professional growth.

"That has hurt me a lot, because with the whole issue of the injury, I have actually been able to dedicate myself quite a bit to helping him. We both love tennis and he is also a super-working person, we are very similar in the goals we set for ourselves. We talk a lot about tennis, and we help each other a lot," Badosa said.

"As you can see, I have gone to the track to support him or to the gym to accompany him, always respecting the times and his people, his team; He has also supported me a lot with the injury, so when we read those things it impacts us. Sometimes people are not able to understand how that can affect you, or affect a relationship," she added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to retire from his second round-robin match, at the 2023 ATP Finals, against Holger Rune due to a back injury.