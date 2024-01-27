Aryna Sabalenka successfully defended her Australian Open title, beating Qinwen Zheng in straight sets in the 2024 women's singles final.

Sabalenka came into the contest without dropping a set and continued her dominant run on Saturday, January 27. She beat Zheng 6-3, 6-2 in just 76 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena and became the first woman to successfully defend the Melbourne title since Azarenka in 2013.

With 2024 marking the 50th anniversary of Evonne Goolagong Cawley's first Australian Open triumph, it was only fitting that the seven-time Major winner presented Sabalenka with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

In her on-court speech, Sabalenka expressed pride at being able to collect the trophy from Evonne.

"I want to say thank you Evonne for being such an inspiration for all of us and receiving this beautiful trophy from you, it’s a pleasure for me. Thank you so much for everything," she said.

The Belarusian then congratulated Zheng for her Melbourne run and stated that she would one day emerge victorious on the biggest stage.

"I want to say congrats to Qinwen Zheng on an incredible couple of weeks here in Australia. I know this feeling, it's really tough to lose in the finals but you're such an incredible player, such a young girl and you're gonna be in many more finals and you're gonna get it. I want to say congrats to you and your team on an amazing job you guys have done," Aryna Sabalenka added.

Aryna Sabalenka: "Team, wow; Without you, I wouldn't be able to achieve so much in this sport"

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open.

At the Brisbane International earlier this month, Aryna Sabalenka finished as the runner-up, losing 6-0, 6-3 to Elena Rybkina. In her speech after that defeat, she jokingly blamed her team for the result.

On winning the Australian Open, she stated that it was her Brisbane speech that led to her title win in Melbourne.

"Team, wow. You see guys, I put a little bit of pressure on them after the Brisbane final. And we did a little bit better in this one," she said.

The World No. 2 thanked her coaching team for being with her through thick and thin. She also joked that they wouldn't be this good if they weren't coaching her.

"Thank you so much for being by my side no matter what. Without you, I wouldn't be able to achieve so much in this sport. Thank you so much for everything you're doing for me. I'll just keep repeating the same that I'm saying on each speech. So thank you so much for everything you've done for me," she said.

"I mean without me you wouldn’t be that good as well you know. Like let's accept that fact," she added.

Sabalenka then dedicated the win to her family, although, midway through her speech, she hilariously wondered if she should switch to her native language as they wouldn't understand English.

"I've never spoken about my family in my winning speeches before but I actually have to say thank you so much for everything they've done for me. Should I keep speaking English because they are not going to understand me? But I hope that they translate," she said with a laugh.

"I love you so much and you are my biggest motivation and everything I'm doing, I'm doing for you. So I'm sending love and I really miss you so much. Thank you guys," she added.

The 25-year-old concluded her speech by thanking the fans for all the love and support they have shown her.

"Guys, thank you so much for all the support during these two weeks, I really enjoy playing in front of you. This is what makes this place special. I love you so much and I can't wait to come back," Aryna Sabalenka concluded.