"Myself, people next to me know how I felt, I'm talking with the hand on the heart" - Rafael Nadal explains 'emotional' comment after Brisbane victory

Rafael Nadal made his much-awaited return to professional tennis earlier on Tuesday (January 2), defeating Dominic Thiem in straight sets to reach the Round of 16 at the 2024 Brisbane International.

Following his victory, Nadal admitted in his on-court interview that it was an "emotional and important day" for him, considering how he was out of action for nearly a year due to a hip injury.

“Today is an emotional & important day for me. After one of the toughest years of my career I had the chance to come back after a year and play in front of an amazing crowd," the 37-year-old said during his post-match interview.

Rafael Nadal was later asked to elaborate on his comments during his press conference. The 22-time Major winner insisted that he was unsure about his competitive level one and a half months ago. He also disclosed that he was a bundle of nerves ahead of his opening-round match in Brisbane.

"Myself, people who have been next to me know how I felt one month and a half ago. I'm talking with the hand on the heart and being very honest with all of you," Nadal said during his press conference. "It's not all that you go on court and you have more nerves than usual because you really at the end hope that you're going to play at this level, but inside yourself, you know that can be a disaster, and that, of course, worried me."

The 37-year-old then reiterated that he was more nervous than usual because his match preparation involved 'doing things that he was not used to'.

"When you are doing things that you are not used to do, you have more nerves than usual because when you are doing things almost every day, you know more or less what's going on," Nadal added.

"You go on court, and you have the doubts if you are going to go there and going to be a disaster" - Rafael Nadal

During his press conference, Rafael Nadal also listed some aspects of his game that worried him before Tuesday.

"First thing, the emotions to be back on court after a long time and after a very tough process. Second thing, the doubts about your physical performance. And third thing, it's about you go on court," the Spaniard said. "You go on court, and you have the doubts if you are going to go there and going to be a disaster, because it can happen, honestly."

The 22-time Major winner did concede, however, that he was content with his performance during his first-round win at the 2024 Brisbane International.

"No, I am happy. I don't know how I wake up tomorrow, but I can say now I feel good," Nadal said. "I felt more or less free on court that I can do the things that I need to do, and I don't finish the match with bad feeling at all in terms of physical performance."

Rafael Nadal will next face World No. 102 Jason Kubler for a place in the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International. Kubler, meanwhile, was tied at one set all with Russia's Aslan Karatsev during their first-round match before the latter retired due to injury.

