Nadal also has weak points: Dominic Thiem's manager rubbishes fitness concerns ahead of ATP Finals

After a breakthrough year on the tour, during which he reached the Australian Open final, and won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in September, Dominic Thiem has ended his 2020 season in stop-start fashion.
Most recently, the Austrian crashed out of his home-tournament in Vienna, where he was the defending champion, against eventual champion Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinal. He also withdrew from the Paris Masters after suffering a toe injury during the match.
Dominic Thiem's manager Herwig Straka has revealed, however, that the Austrian is all set to feature at the Nitto ATP Finals in London later this month, claiming the player has recovered from his injury.
Dominic Thiem is fine again: Herwig Straka
As quoted by sport24, Straka, who was the tournament director of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, stated that Dominic Thiem is fit and ready for the ATP Finals, where he was the runner-up last year.
"Dominic is fine again," assured Herwig Straka.
The Austrian suffered a toe injury during his 6-7 2-6 defeat against Rublev in Vienna. After the match, he complained about blisters on his feet, which regularly trouble him on indoor hardcourts. Straka, however, is not too worried about that anymore.
"With a week of tennis training, Dominic should be back on track," said the Vienna tournament director. "Don't worry, Dominic has his toes taped several times before each match. He also has shoes with special insoles that are tailored to the millimeter. Nevertheless, he always has problems when changing to a different surface. Nadal also has weak points."
The 27-year-old from Austria has not been in the richest vein of form since his triumph at the Flushing Meadows. Prior to his loss at Vienna, Thiem lost to Diego Schwartzman in 5 sets in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.
Despite a spirited effort, the Austrian seemed to be suffering from fitness issues the whole tournament. This was particularly telling in his fourth round win against Hugo Gaston when he dropped a two-set lead to win the match in five.Published 06 Nov 2020, 21:34 IST