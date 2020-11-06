Nadal also has weak points: Dominic Thiem's manager rubbishes fitness concerns ahead of ATP Finals

After a breakthrough year on the tour, during which he reached the Australian Open final, and won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in September, Dominic Thiem has ended his 2020 season in stop-start fashion.

Most recently, the Austrian crashed out of his home-tournament in Vienna, where he was the defending champion, against eventual champion Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinal. He also withdrew from the Paris Masters after suffering a toe injury during the match.

As many of you already have seen, unfortunately, I had to withdraw from the Paris Bercy Masters this year, due to an injury on my right foot. My team and I decided that it is best to rest this week to be fully recovered for the ATP Nitto Finals. pic.twitter.com/nj2NxaDYd2 — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) October 31, 2020

Dominic Thiem's manager Herwig Straka has revealed, however, that the Austrian is all set to feature at the Nitto ATP Finals in London later this month, claiming the player has recovered from his injury.

Dominic Thiem is fine again: Herwig Straka

Dominic Thiem at the Erste Bank Open 2020

As quoted by sport24, Straka, who was the tournament director of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, stated that Dominic Thiem is fit and ready for the ATP Finals, where he was the runner-up last year.

"Dominic is fine again," assured Herwig Straka.

The Austrian suffered a toe injury during his 6-7 2-6 defeat against Rublev in Vienna. After the match, he complained about blisters on his feet, which regularly trouble him on indoor hardcourts. Straka, however, is not too worried about that anymore.

"With a week of tennis training, Dominic should be back on track," said the Vienna tournament director. "Don't worry, Dominic has his toes taped several times before each match. He also has shoes with special insoles that are tailored to the millimeter. Nevertheless, he always has problems when changing to a different surface. Nadal also has weak points."

Good news: Dominic Thiem is starting to prepare for the ATP finals in London these days. The blister on his right foot isn‘t bothering him anymore. His manager Herwig Straka told Sport 24: „Dominic is already feeling well again.“ https://t.co/aUQUD29yoz — Nikolaus Fink (@NikolausFink) November 6, 2020

The 27-year-old from Austria has not been in the richest vein of form since his triumph at the Flushing Meadows. Prior to his loss at Vienna, Thiem lost to Diego Schwartzman in 5 sets in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

Despite a spirited effort, the Austrian seemed to be suffering from fitness issues the whole tournament. This was particularly telling in his fourth round win against Hugo Gaston when he dropped a two-set lead to win the match in five.