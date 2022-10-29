"Nadal & Djokovic on the same half, killing all the joy" - Tennis fans react to interesting 2022 Paris Masters draw

The 2022 Paris Masters draw is set, with a potential semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic grabbing most of the headlines. The two greats were placed in the same half of the draw and tennis fans expressed their views on their respective paths ahead of another potential blockbuster.

The Spaniard will have to overcome some tough challenges en route to that semifinal against Djokovic and more importantly to his maiden Paris Masters title, on his least favored surface. The Serb, meanwhile, is one of the overwhelming favorites in conditions in which he thrives.

While a clash between the two players has always been a mouthwatering prospect for fans of the sport, some were disappointed to see them in the same half of the draw and it ended all hopes of another famous final.

"Nadal & Djokovic on the same half FFS!! Killing all the joy," one fan reacted on Twitter.

Loli @LoliLondon



Killing all the joy…. @TennisTV Nadal & Djokovic on the same half FFS !!Killing all the joy…. @TennisTV Nadal & Djokovic on the same half FFS !!Killing all the joy….

andrea @ABArchiPhotos @kr9ptonlul Hard court indoor, should be straight sets for Nole. @kr9ptonlul Hard court indoor, should be straight sets for Nole.

Many others dissected the two former World No. 1's respective draws, sharing their thoughts on their projected paths to the title.

"Potentially Djokovic Vs Nadal will be in the semi-final. Alcatraz or Medvedev in the final for Djoker. #39 is coming home!" a fan reacted on Djokovic's draw.

"Hopefully we dont see 50 million aces against him. I remember Zerev hitting ace after ace against him," read a tweet, reacting to the Spaniard's draw.

Jack Davis @Timerenegade95 @RaphaelDabadie @RolexPMasters Hopefully we dont see 50 million aces againsthim. I remember Zerev hitting ace after ace against him @RaphaelDabadie @RolexPMasters Hopefully we dont see 50 million aces againsthim. I remember Zerev hitting ace after ace against him

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the 2022 Paris Masters draw:

ola @ola_107 Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Nadal's path to 1st Paris Masters title:



2R: Bautista Agut/Paul

3R: Shapovalov/Carreno Busta

QF: Tsitsipas/Norrie

SF: Djokovic/Ruud

F: Alcaraz/Medvedev/FAA Nadal's path to 1st Paris Masters title:2R: Bautista Agut/Paul3R: Shapovalov/Carreno BustaQF: Tsitsipas/NorrieSF: Djokovic/RuudF: Alcaraz/Medvedev/FAA He must do whatever he can to get to the semis, that ass must get beat outside clay twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… He must do whatever he can to get to the semis, that ass must get beat outside clay twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

KingOfGeography🌍🇲🇦 @AmzilMo21417765



he can develop his level match by match



I have the confidence to get it this year



here we go ! Raphaël Dabadie🇫🇷 @RaphaelDabadie



R1 : Bye

R2 : Bautista Agut / Paul

R3 : Shapovalov / Carreño Busta

QFs : Tsitsipas / Norrie

SFs : Djokovic / Ruud

Final : Alcaraz / Medvedev / Rublev



Thoughts ? Rafa’s potential draw for the @RolexPMasters R1 : ByeR2 : Bautista Agut / PaulR3 : Shapovalov / Carreño BustaQFs : Tsitsipas / NorrieSFs : Djokovic / RuudFinal : Alcaraz / Medvedev / RublevThoughts ? Rafa’s potential draw for the @RolexPMasters :R1 : ByeR2 : Bautista Agut / Paul R3 : Shapovalov / Carreño Busta QFs : Tsitsipas / Norrie SFs : Djokovic / Ruud Final : Alcaraz / Medvedev / Rublev Thoughts ? https://t.co/3aO6emLDi9 very nice drawhe can develop his level match by matchI have the confidence to get it this yearhere we go ! twitter.com/RaphaelDabadie… very nice draw he can develop his level match by match 🔥I have the confidence to get it this year here we go ! twitter.com/RaphaelDabadie…

Bok0_Haram @El_Patron1010 twitter.com/RaphaelDabadie… Raphaël Dabadie🇫🇷 @RaphaelDabadie



R1 : Bye

R2 : Bautista Agut / Paul

R3 : Shapovalov / Carreño Busta

QFs : Tsitsipas / Norrie

SFs : Djokovic / Ruud

Final : Alcaraz / Medvedev / Rublev



Thoughts ? Rafa’s potential draw for the @RolexPMasters R1 : ByeR2 : Bautista Agut / PaulR3 : Shapovalov / Carreño BustaQFs : Tsitsipas / NorrieSFs : Djokovic / RuudFinal : Alcaraz / Medvedev / RublevThoughts ? Rafa’s potential draw for the @RolexPMasters :R1 : ByeR2 : Bautista Agut / Paul R3 : Shapovalov / Carreño Busta QFs : Tsitsipas / Norrie SFs : Djokovic / Ruud Final : Alcaraz / Medvedev / Rublev Thoughts ? https://t.co/3aO6emLDi9 Disaster Disaster😢 twitter.com/RaphaelDabadie…

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's projected path to potential SF clash at Paris Masters 2022

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal last faced each other at the 2022 French Open.

Rafael Nadal will open his 2022 Paris Masters campaign in the second round against the winner of the match between Tommy Paul and Roberto Bautista Agut. He could then face either Denis Shapovalov or compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in the Round of 16, before a potential quarterfinal against Stefanos Tsitsipas or Cameron Norrie. If he does make the semifinals, he could face either the Serb or Casper Ruud before a possible against current No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

The Spaniard is also chasing the year-end No. 1 ranking and will need a strong result in Paris to make that happen.

Meanwhile, Djokovic will kickstart his bid for a seventh Paris Masters title with a match against either Diego Schwartzman or Maxime Cressy. A Wimbledon rematch against Jannik Sinner is a potential Round of 16 clash, ahead of an exciting quarterfinal against third seed Ruud. Djokovic will enter the Paris Masters on the back of consecutive titles at the Tel Aviv Open and Astana Open.

Poll : 0 votes