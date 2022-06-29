"Nadal is warmed up, let the magic continue" - Tennis fans react to the Spaniard's hard-fought 1R victory against Francisco Cerundolo at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal's fairytale run at Grand Slams in the 2022 season continued on its merry path as the Spaniard prevailed over Francisco Cerundolo in his Wimbledon opener. The Mallorcan looked primed to take the contest in straight sets, but a minor hiccup in the third set saw him being pushed to four sets before taking the match 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was down a break in the fourth set at one point but reeled off four straight games to seal the win in style. With the victory, the 36-year-old became only the fifth man in the Open Era to win his first 15 Grand Slam matches of the season. In the process, he also equalled Martina Navratilova's record for the fourth-most matches won in Majors.

Not Rafael Nadal 🇫🇷🌱 @RaphaelDabadie In a matter of seconds, everything changed !



Into the 2nd round after a tough battle, 6-4/6-3/3-6/6-4 🥵 Will need to improve but it’s normal after 3 years without any official match on the surface



Next : Berankis In a matter of seconds, everything changed ! Into the 2nd round after a tough battle, 6-4/6-3/3-6/6-4 🥵 Will need to improve but it’s normal after 3 years without any official match on the surface Next : Berankis https://t.co/osFmj6HbIp

Signs of rust from the World No. 4 early on were only understandable, considering this is the first time he has stepped foot on grass in three years. The former World No. 1 let out a majestic roar after finishing off the encounter to signify just how much the win meant to him, a sentiment shared by his fans across the globe.

OptaAce @OptaAce 15 - Rafael #Nadal is the fifth male player to win the first 15 Grand Slam matches of a single season in the Open Era after Rod Laver (1969), Mats Wilander (1988), Jim Courier (1992) and Novak Djokovic (2016 and 2021). Steady. 15 - Rafael #Nadal is the fifth male player to win the first 15 Grand Slam matches of a single season in the Open Era after Rod Laver (1969), Mats Wilander (1988), Jim Courier (1992) and Novak Djokovic (2016 and 2021). Steady. https://t.co/uz8sdwhmhu

Tennis fans on social media were just as chuffed with the Spaniard's win, remarking that it was a beautiful sight to see him stamp his authority on grass. While many users on Twitter admitted that he is still not playing at his usual best, they were confident that he can find his rhythm with a couple more matches under his belt.

"Nadal is warmed up! Let the magic continue," one fan tweeted.

Pamela Maldonado @pamelam35



#Wimbledon Nadal is warmed up! Let the magic continue Nadal is warmed up! Let the magic continue 😤 #Wimbledon https://t.co/g6wyWL5LS4

Lukas Weese @Weesesports



Vintage Rafa.



#Wimbledon Rafael Nadal wins the last three games to win his first round match in four sets over Cerundolo.Vintage Rafa. Rafael Nadal wins the last three games to win his first round match in four sets over Cerundolo. Vintage Rafa. #Wimbledon

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



15 straight wins for Nadal at the Slams this year.



Serena up on Centre Court next.



#Wimbledon Nadal reels off the last four games in a row to win in four, 6-4 in the fourth over Cerundolo.15 straight wins for Nadal at the Slams this year.Serena up on Centre Court next. Nadal reels off the last four games in a row to win in four, 6-4 in the fourth over Cerundolo. 15 straight wins for Nadal at the Slams this year. Serena up on Centre Court next.#Wimbledon

"That was a fight ! Well done Rafa ! Onto the next round. Step by step," another account posted.

Mathilde V. @bluemathilde 🏼 that was a fight ! Well done siiiiiiii !🏼 that was a fight ! Well done @RafaelNadal ! Onto the next round. Step by step #VamosRafa siiiiiiii ! 💪🏼 that was a fight ! Well done @RafaelNadal ! Onto the next round. Step by step #VamosRafa

TennisNow @Tennis_Now Stunning Wimbledon debut for Francisco Cerundolo, on Centre Court against a 22-time major champion.



Nadal tested, but through in four, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Stunning Wimbledon debut for Francisco Cerundolo, on Centre Court against a 22-time major champion. Nadal tested, but through in four, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. https://t.co/iEoedE35hg

"Rafa in 2010 had two 5 setters vs bums at Wimbledon and went on to win the title. It’s not how you play week 1. It’s getting through week 1. If he’s not playing well by R4 then I’ll be worried but right now let’s give Rafael some time to adjust to the grass," one user wrote.

AR @BuggyWhipFH Nadal in 2010 had two 5 setters vs bums at Wimbledon and went on to win the title. It’s not how you play week 1. It’s getting through week 1. If he’s not playing well by R4 then I’ll be worried but right now let’s give Rafael some time to adjust to the grass. 🫡 Nadal in 2010 had two 5 setters vs bums at Wimbledon and went on to win the title. It’s not how you play week 1. It’s getting through week 1. If he’s not playing well by R4 then I’ll be worried but right now let’s give Rafael some time to adjust to the grass. 🫡

bet365 @bet365 Rafael Nadal in Grand Slam matches this year:



Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won



He just turned 36 years old 🤯 Rafael Nadal in Grand Slam matches this year:WonWonWonWonWonWonWonWonWonWonWonWonWonWonWonHe just turned 36 years old 🤯 https://t.co/PWg0cIz3aS

David Scott @arghkid Nadal rocking that sweatband like The Edge does his hat. We all know lads, it's fine. Nadal rocking that sweatband like The Edge does his hat. We all know lads, it's fine.

"Rafael Nadal screaming after winning the match has a separate fanbase," another fan tweeted.

siddhi @_sectumsempra18 Rafael Nadal screaming after winning the match has a separate fanbase Rafael Nadal screaming after winning the match has a separate fanbase https://t.co/W6FNePDGWz

Linda ........ @VamosRafaCat 🏼Congratulations and onto r2 we go!!🥳🥳🥳 See you in the next round!Smiling with you as we move on Take care and big hug @RafaelNadal What a great fighting win Rafa!!🥳🥳🏼Congratulations and onto r2 we go!!🥳🥳🥳See you in the next round!Smiling with you as we move onTake care and big hug @RafaelNadal What a great fighting win Rafa!!🥳🥳💪🏼Congratulations and onto r2 we go!!🥳🥳🥳✅See you in the next round!Smiling with you as we move on😍😍Take care and big hug😘 https://t.co/9NddsJvtUb

Rafael Nadal takes on Ricardas Berankis in the second round at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal faces off against Ricardas Berankis in the second round at Wimbledon

Following his victory over Francisco Cerundolo, Rafael Nadal will cross swords with Ricardas Berankis in the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The Lithuanian scored a straight-sets victory over Sam Querrey in his opener to set up a meeting with the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The Spaniard will face Ričardas Berankis next



#RafaelNadal #Wimbledon #Tennis 2-time champion Rafael Nadal faced some resistance but has booked his place in the second round of Wimbledon for the 14th timeThe Spaniard will face Ričardas Berankis next 2-time champion Rafael Nadal faced some resistance but has booked his place in the second round of Wimbledon for the 14th time 💪The Spaniard will face Ričardas Berankis next 👉#RafaelNadal #Wimbledon #Tennis https://t.co/DpTRvuPpAV

The Mallorcan won their only previous encounter in straight sets at the Melbourne Summer Set earlier this year and is the favorite to do so once again. A victory on Thursday would pit him against either Lorenzo Sonego or Hugo Gaston up next.

