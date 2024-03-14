Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was delighted to see his first daughter Olympia "hard at work" while taking care of her baby sister Adira River, a sight shared by his wife on social media earlier.

Williams gave birth to Olympia in 2017 and was most famously pregnant with her when she won the Australian Open that year. Six years later, in 2023, Williams and Ohanian welcomed their second daughter into the world, nearly one year after the 23-time Grand Slam champion retired from tennis.

On Wednesday, Serena Williams took to Instagram to gush over her first daughter taking care of her sister, sharing a photo of Olympia affectionately holding Adira River in her arms.

"Big sister hard at work with baby sis @olympiaohanian @adiraohanian," Wiliams captioned the photo.

Alexis Ohanian was among the thousands who were delighted by the bond between the siblings, and the Reddit co-founder quickly shared his thoughts under the post.

"Name a more iconic duo. I'll wait," Alexis Ohanian commented.

"I do look forward to playing video games with Olympia when she’s older" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Leagues Cup 2023: Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF

Speaking in an interview after Olympia's birth, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian opened up about his parenting methods, admitting that he was "scared" to see his daughter gravitate towards electronic devices even as a child. He and his wife, however, did not think it was a healthy habit and were intent on regulating her screen time as much as possible.

At the same time, Ohanian asserted that he looked forward to sharing his love of video games with his daughter when she turned older. Until then, he wanted her to be content with her physical toys and make use of her imagination.

“You see very quickly how quickly these kids gravitate towards [devices]. It’s amazing to watch, but it’s also a little scary. My wife and I both want her to be bored. My wife and I both want to know what it’s like to have limits on tech. So we’ll be regulating it pretty heavily,” Ohanian said.

“I do look forward to playing video games with her when she’s older. But it’s really important that she gets time to be with her thoughts and be with her blocks and be with her toys," he added.

Olympia is currently six years old, while her sister Adira River will turn one this year. Williams, being a Jehovah's Witness, however, doesn't practice celebrating birthdays as a special occasion.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas