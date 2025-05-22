Naomi Osaka fans angry, Coco Gauff fans happy & Iga Swiatek fans call it "rigged": French Open 2025 draw reactions

The French Open released the draws for the tournament on May 22, 2025. However, fans felt that players like Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka's draws were hugely varied in terms of being favorable for some and disadvantageous for others.

Iga Swiatek will be taking on Rebecca Sramkova in the first round and can possibly face Emma Raducanu in the second, followed by Jelena Ostapenko and Elena Rybakina. Naomi Osaka's first-round matchup is with Paula Badosa, making for an early blockbuster clash. Coco Gauff, on the other hand, is predicted to have a smooth sailing first two rounds, with her draws for round one being with Olivia Gadecki, and her round two match can be with a qualifier or wildcard Chloe Pacquet.

Fans gave a mixed reaction to the draws, with a few of them boldly claiming that it was rigged as it seemed to have favoured some players. Some gave a rational explanation as to why it was it seemed illogical to compare draws since the circumstances can change any time.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"I just want to have a conversation with whoever rigged Jannik, Saba and Iga's draws. Merde," wrote one.

"Terrible, two great players facing off this early is plain wrong... I like both classy ladies! Naomi is getting more dangerous every day and I would hate to face her this early in a tournament...," a fan opined.

"Gauff always has good draws everyone knows that," wrote another.

"Oh please. It was a live draw and people still have to play who’s in front of them. There’s no such thing as an easy draw at a grand slam," a fan stated.

"I've always believed draws are rigged. I see most people thinking it's simply not possible but it definitely is. It's the same players getting the easier draws and the same players getting the tough draws pretty much every tournament," wrote a fan.

Iga Swiatek has dropped from being the top seed in 2024 to fifth in this year's draw.

Iga Swiatek is the 5th seed at French Open

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Three-time defending French Open Champion, Iga Swiatek, has dropped to being the fifth seed at this edition of the tournament. The Pole has not been able to reclaim her former glory so far this season and hasn't qualified for the finals of any WTA tournaments.

This has led the 23-year-old to fall from her WTA rankings as well. She will look to put up a show of reclamation at the Roland Garros.

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More