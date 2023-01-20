Naomi Osaka joins fans in admiration of Andy Murray's historic R2 Australian Open 2023 win

Andy Murray progressed to the third round of the Australian open with a thunderous victory over Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in a match that lasted 5 hours and 45 minutes, the longest of his career.

After his surgery in 2019, playing with a metal hip, the Briton has made a momentous comeback. He won the first-round of the tournament in a five-setter over Matteo Berrettini, his first win over a Top 20 opponent in a Grand Slam since 2017.

The 35 year-old ground through five sets again in the second round with two tie breaks, eventually coming out on top, 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-5.

4-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka took to social media to post a video clip of the match, joining Murray's long line of admirers.

"this is crazy," she wrote, reposting an ESPN reel of an epic rally during the match.

The Wimbledon Championships also shared a clip from the match of the iconic rally that ended with Kokkinakis smashing his racquet in frustration.

"Siri, define Sir Andy Murray," they captioned the video post.

Some expressed their displeasure at the Australian Open organizers for scheduling late matches, citing an example of this match that ended at around 4 in the morning, Australian time.

Pagini Romanesti @paginiromanesti @AustralianOpen @andy_murray @TKokkinakis Respect for the players. Shame on you, Australian Open for a the lack of professionalism and respect you showed to players and fans. Playing tennis a 4am? Are you serious? @AustralianOpen @andy_murray @TKokkinakis Respect for the players. Shame on you, Australian Open for a the lack of professionalism and respect you showed to players and fans. Playing tennis a 4am? Are you serious?

Here are some more reactions from fans in high praise of the 3-times Grand Slam winner's resilience and talent.

KyleLowry'sDoughnutEmporium @MiamiMarcosJim @AustralianOpen



I've never been a bigger fan of Andy's. @andy_murray The man has zero need for this other than a pure love of the sport.I've never been a bigger fan of Andy's. @AustralianOpen @andy_murray The man has zero need for this other than a pure love of the sport.I've never been a bigger fan of Andy's.

Mark McCarron @Mark_AFO @AustralianOpen @andy_murray @TKokkinakis Andy Murray has the strongest mind in tennis. 5.75hr match, down two sets to start, 3am finish, opponent 9 yrs his junior. Wow. Just wow @AustralianOpen @andy_murray @TKokkinakis Andy Murray has the strongest mind in tennis. 5.75hr match, down two sets to start, 3am finish, opponent 9 yrs his junior. Wow. Just wow

Chris L @chrispl84 @AustralianOpen @andy_murray @TKokkinakis Anyone who says footballers shouldn’t have to play twice in a week can shut right up. This is an athlete. Two 5 set matches in two days. In the middle of the night. @AustralianOpen @andy_murray @TKokkinakis Anyone who says footballers shouldn’t have to play twice in a week can shut right up. This is an athlete. Two 5 set matches in two days. In the middle of the night.

"I just rely on the experience, the drive and my love of the game" - Andy Murray on his epic R2 win at the Australian Open

In a post-match on-court interview, when asked where he drew his motivation from, even after being two sets down, Andy Murray made a reference to his opening match at the tournament that was also a five-setter and his love for competing in the game.

"I have done it before, I have experience of it and yeah, just rely on that experience and that drive and that fight and my love of the game and competing, my respect for this event and the competition andthat's why I kept going." he said.

The interview took a lighter turn when he was asked about his display of emotions during play. The former Wimbledon champion laughed and replied that he has always been expressive on-court.

"I mean I'm aware I don't look particularly happy when I'm playing a lot of the times but that's when I'm happiest on the inside," Murray laughed."I've always worn my heart on my sleeve and always shown my emotions when I'm playing. I've been criticized a lot for it over the years but thats who I am."

Murray will now lock horns with 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round of the tournament on Saturday, January 21.

