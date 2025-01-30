"NBA-ification of US Open"; "Big and greedy behavior" - Fans slam New York Major's decision to expand tournament to 15 days

The US Open's decision to expand the competition to 15 days hasn't been taken too kindly by the tennis fans. Many have felt that the tournament organizers are being "greedy" with this major change.

The United States Tennis Association announced on its social media that the New York Major, in 2025, would kick off on August 24 (Sunday) and end on September 7, marking the first weekend main draw start in the Open Era. The opening round is slated to be divided over the opening three days. It is also expecting an additional 70,000 audience.

Fans reacted to this massive change on Reddit.

"The NBA-ification of the US Open," one said.

"Ugh...just big and greedy behavior," another commented.

"Shrinkflation comes to tennis. Can’t help but feel like this really puts a damper on the magic of round 1 at the USO. Sure it’s the first round of seven and the matches don’t have the same weight but there’s just so. much. tennis. on those first two days," a third fan said.

"Masters 1000s: Let's all expand to two weeks. We'll have less matches per day, the players won't rest as much between tournaments, and we'll make more money! US Open: Hold my beer," a fan said.

"Got to take advantage of the only Sunday they have before College Football and NFL tank the ratings the following weekends," another wrote.

"This makes sense now. I just got my U.S. Open season ticket Armstrong seats invoice and it jumped over 10% from last year. This is because we now have one more full day of tennis and I didn’t realize that until I read this post," one fan said.

Fans were also disappointed with the Australian Open's decision to expand the competition dates.

The US Open's decision to expand leaves Wimbledon the only Grand Slam with a 14-day format

With its decision to expand its competition format to 15 days, the US Open will join the Australian Open and the French Open, leaving Wimbledon as the only Grand Slam tournament to continue a 14-day format. The French Open was the first to take this decision in 2006, followed by the Australian Open in 2024.

Wimbledon is played on grass courts, which require very high maintenance. There was a unique tradition it practiced called 'Middle Sunday', in which it would stop all play on the first Sunday of the tournament to prepare the grass for the remaining seven days of tennis. However, the tradition was scrapped in 2022 due to advancements in technology and in turn ensuring 14 consecutive days of tennis.

