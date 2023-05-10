NCAA Champion Emma Navarro and Patrick Kypson awarded French Open 2023 wildcards

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has awarded the reciproval wild cards it has for the 2023 French Open to Emma Navarro and Patrick Kypson. Both players have gained direct entry to the Grand Slams' singles main draw for the first time in their careers.

The USTA and the French Tennis Federation (FFT) have an agreement which dictates that one male and one female player from their respective countries get a wild card entry into the Grand Slam main draw of the other country.

To decide who gets the USTA's wildcard for the French Open, the organization holds a wild card challenge which is based on the performance of American players during the window of clay court pro events prior to the Clay Major. This year, the players topping the men's and women's list in that challenge are Emma Navarro and Patrick Kypson.

Navarro, who won the NCAA Division 1 women’s singles title in 2021, went 14-3 during the five-week challenge period. She won ITF titles in Charleston and Charlottesville, which propelled her to her highest-ever ranking on the WTA tour. The 21-year-old is currently ranked World No. 83 and will now make her debut at Roland Garros. She finished ahead of Kayla Day (World No. 137) and Caroline Dolehide (World No. 112) on the final women’s standings of the Challenge.

Patrick Kypson will also make his debut at Roland Garros this year. He topped the final men's standings ahead of Tristan Boyer (World No. 863) and Mitchell Krueger (World No. 269). The 23-year-old is currently ranked World No. 378 and recently reached the semifinal of ATP Challenger tournaments in Savannah and San Luis Potosi.

Jennifer Brady, Elina Svitolina, Gael Monfils, and more enter the 2023 French Open via protected rankings

Elina Svitolina will be entering the 2023 French Open using her protected ranking

The organizers of the 2023 French Open have already announced that seven women and seven men will receive direct entry into the singles main draw thanks to their protected rankings after returning to the sport following an injury or pregnancy.

In the women's draw, 2021 runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (PR 21) and three-time quarterfinalist Elina Svitolina (PR 27) will compete in the singles tournament thanks to the provision. Other women to receive the benefit are: Jennifer Brady (PR 14), Daria Saville (PR 54), Patricia Maria Tig (PR 65), Sara Sorribes Tormo (PR 68), and Kristina Kucova (PR 90).

In the men's draw, Gael Monfils (PR 35) and Llyod Harris (PR 47) are among those who will enter the tournament with protected rankings. Kyle Edmund (PR 48), Hugo Dellien (PR 73), Guido Pella (PR 75), Jeremy Chardy (PR 88), and Jiri Vesely (PR 94) will also make the singles main draw.

Roland Garros will be played out from May 28 to June 11 this year.

