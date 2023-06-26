NCAA champion Ethan Quinn gets wildcard entry into Cranbrook Tennis Classics

The rising star of American tennis, Ethan Quinn will get a chance to showcase his skills at the inaugural Cranbrook Tennis Classic (CTC) in Michigan. The 19-year-old has been awarded a main draw wildcard by the organizers of the ATP Challenger event, scheduled to begin on July 2.

Quinn has been on a roll in the past few months, winning several titles and making his Grand Slam debut. In May, he won the NCAA singles title as a freshman. Representing the University of Georgia, Quinn defeated Michigan’s Ondrej Styler in the final. In June, he won his third ITF World Tennis Tour title at the M25 Wichita event, defeating Michigan State’s Ozan Baris in the final.

The CTC announced Quinn’s wildcard on Sunday, June 25, on their Instagram account.

"NCAA CHAMP, @ethanqu1nn, will be receiving a main draw wildcard to play in the inaugural CTC. Catch him in Michigan before seeing him at the US Open this year." CTC captioned the post.

Quinn is known for his powerful forehand and serve, as well as his competitive spirit and resilience. He is currently ranked No. 409 in doubles and No. 477 in singles by the ATP.

Ethan Quinn's tennis journey so far

Ethan Quinn in 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Singles Tennis

Ethan Quinn has already made his mark on the professional circuit, reaching a career-high singles ranking of No. 454 and a doubles ranking of No. 375 in the world.

Quinn has also been impressive on the ITF World Tennis Tour, where he has won three singles titles. His most recent triumph was at the M25 Wichita tournament in June 2023, where he defeated Ozan Baris in straight sets in the final. He also reached the doubles quarterfinals of the same tournament with his partner Braden Shick.

But perhaps Quinn’s most remarkable achievement was making his Grand Slam debut at the 2022 US Open, where he received a wildcard into the singles qualifying and the doubles main draw. He showed his potential by reaching the second round in both categories, beating higher-ranked opponents along the way.

Quinn previously won the doubles title with his partner Daniel Vallejo at M15 Fountain Valley, and M15 Los Angeles, where they upset the pair of Abraham Asaba/Sekou Bangoura and Aiden Mayo/Keenan Mayo in the finals.

Quinn is not only a rising star of American tennis, but also an inspiration for many young players who aspire to follow in his footsteps.

