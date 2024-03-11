NCAA champions Ethan Quinn and Fiona Crawley clinch $100,000 grants in 2024 Universal Tennis Foundation Hurd Awards

Ethan Quinn and Fiona Crawley were honored with the 2024 Universal Tennis Foundation Hurd Awards on Sunday, March 10. The awards, which come with $100,000 grants each, recognize the achievements of young American players who are making the transition from college to professional tennis.

Quinn and Crawley received their awards on Tennis Channel and at a ceremony at the Village Stage during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. The Hurd Awards were established in 2017 by Mark Hurd, the former CEO of Oracle, to support the development of American tennis talent.

Quinn and Crawley are the latest in a line of talented and successful players who have received the Hurd Awards in the past, such as Danielle Collins, Mackenzie McDonald, JJ Wolf, Peyton Stearns, and others.

Quinn is a former NCAA singles champion for the University of Georgia, where he played before turning pro in 2023. He has quickly climbed the ATP rankings, reaching a career-high of No. 284 in March 2024.

The 19-year-old won three ITF titles and reached his first ATP Challenger final in January 2024. The American also made his Grand Slam main draw debut at the 2023 US Open, where he lost in straight sets to Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Crawley, on the other hand, is a senior at the University of North Carolina. The 22-year-old has won the 2023 NCAA doubles title with Carson Tanguilig and the 2021 ITA Fall National Championships with Elizabeth Scotty.

The San Antonio native has won two ITF singles titles and qualified for the main draw of the 2023 US Open, where she had to forfeit her prize money due to NCAA rules. She is currently ranked No. 382 on the WTA tour.

Ethan Quinn's professional journey on the ATP Tour began at the 2023 Newport Open, where he made an impressive run to the Round of 16. Quinn defeated Mukund Sasikumar 6-3, 6-1 in the first round before losing to 14th seed Tommy Paul 4-6, 2-6.

Quinn then participated in the 2024 Atlanta Open and the 2024 Dallas Open, where he lost in straight sets to Aleksandar Vukic and Rinky Hijikata in the first round, respectively.

At the 2024 Deray Beach Open, Quinn was defeated by compatriot Zachary Svajda in straight sets in the first qualifying round. The 19-year-old made his ATP Masters 1000 debut at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where he defeated Quentin Halys and Andrea Vavassori in the qualifying rounds, before losing to compatriot Patrick Kypson in straight sets.