NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championship Official Bracket 2025: Schedule, teams & complete list of matches

The much-awaited 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championship is underway and will feature 64 renowned college teams from across the United States, who will compete in high-stakes clashes to win the coveted title. The first two rounds of the tournament will be held in 16 host college campuses and the final rounds at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas.
The first and second rounds of the men's tournament kicked off from May 2 and will continue till the 4th. The qualifying teams will then move on to the Super Regionals from May 9-11, following which the top eight teams will battle it out in the final rounds from May 16th to 18th, 2025.
The tournament will follow a single-elimination pattern that leads to match-by-match elimination of the losing teams from the contest.
Teams competing, schedule, and matches of the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championship
The top four seeds have been secured by Wake Forest, TCU, Texas, and Stanford with their notable performances throughout the year. Last year, TCU etched its name in NCAA history with a dominant 4-3 victory over state rivals Texas to win the championship title for the first time.
The college will look forward to continuing its winning streak in this edition as well. Take a look at this year's schedule:
First Round:
- Wake Forest vs. Gardner-Webb
- Old Dominion vs. Kentucky
- Baylor vs. Nebraska
- Texas A&M vs. Rice
- NC State vs. South Carolina
- UNCW vs. Georgia
- Clemson vs. Quinnipiac
- Binghamton vs Columbia
- Ohio St. vs. Buffalo
- Belmont vs. Auburn
- Michigan St. vs. North Alabama
- Mississippi St. vs New Orleans
- South Carolina vs. VCU
- Samford vs. Florida St.
- Pepperdine vs. Alabama
- Stanford vs. New Mexico
- Texas vs. Montana
- Cornell vs. Michigan
- Duke vs. Middle Tenn
- Tennessee vs. Alabama St
- California vs. Boise St.
- UC Santa Barbara vs. UCLA
- Southern California vs. Arizona St.
- San Diego vs. UC Irvine
- Virginia vs. Bucknell
- St. John's (NY) vs. Princeton
- Harvard vs. Washington
- Arizona vs. Denver
- UCF vs. Miami (FL)
- Florida vs. South Florida
- Oklahoma vs. Illinois
- TCU vs. Abilene Christian
Second Round:
- Wake Forest vs. Kentucky
- Winner of Baylor-Nebraska vs. Winner of Texas A&M-Rice
- Winner of NC State-South Carolina vs Winner of UNCW-Georgia
- Clemson vs. Columbia
- Winner of Ohio St.-Buffalo vs. Winner of Belmont-Auburn
- Michigan St. vs Mississippi St.
- South Carolina vs. Florida St.
- Pepperdine vs. Stanford
- Winner of Texas-Montana vs. Winner of Cornell-Michigan
- Winner of Duke-Middle Tenn. vs. Tennessee-Alabama St
- California vs UCLA
- Winner of Southern California-Arizona St. vs. San Diego-UC Irvine
- Winner of Virginia-Bucknell vs. St. John's (NY)-Princeton
- Harvard vs. Arizona
- Winner of UCF-Miami (FL) vs. Florida-South Florida
- Oklahoma vs. TCU
The NCAA championships have given professional tennis some notable ATP stars like John Isner, Steve Johnson, and Mackenzie McDonald.