NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championship Official Bracket 2025: Schedule, teams & complete list of matches

The much-awaited 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championship is underway and will feature 64 renowned college teams from across the United States, who will compete in high-stakes clashes to win the coveted title. The first two rounds of the tournament will be held in 16 host college campuses and the final rounds at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas.

The first and second rounds of the men's tournament kicked off from May 2 and will continue till the 4th. The qualifying teams will then move on to the Super Regionals from May 9-11, following which the top eight teams will battle it out in the final rounds from May 16th to 18th, 2025.

The tournament will follow a single-elimination pattern that leads to match-by-match elimination of the losing teams from the contest.

Teams competing, schedule, and matches of the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championship

Michael Zheng of Columbia at the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championship - Source: Getty

The top four seeds have been secured by Wake Forest, TCU, Texas, and Stanford with their notable performances throughout the year. Last year, TCU etched its name in NCAA history with a dominant 4-3 victory over state rivals Texas to win the championship title for the first time.

The college will look forward to continuing its winning streak in this edition as well. Take a look at this year's schedule:

First Round:

Wake Forest vs. Gardner-Webb

Old Dominion vs. Kentucky

Baylor vs. Nebraska

Texas A&M vs. Rice

NC State vs. South Carolina

UNCW vs. Georgia

Clemson vs. Quinnipiac

Binghamton vs Columbia

Ohio St. vs. Buffalo

Belmont vs. Auburn

Michigan St. vs. North Alabama

Mississippi St. vs New Orleans

South Carolina vs. VCU

Samford vs. Florida St.

Pepperdine vs. Alabama

Stanford vs. New Mexico

Texas vs. Montana

Cornell vs. Michigan

Duke vs. Middle Tenn

Tennessee vs. Alabama St

California vs. Boise St.

UC Santa Barbara vs. UCLA

Southern California vs. Arizona St.

San Diego vs. UC Irvine

Virginia vs. Bucknell

St. John's (NY) vs. Princeton

Harvard vs. Washington

Arizona vs. Denver

UCF vs. Miami (FL)

Florida vs. South Florida

Oklahoma vs. Illinois

TCU vs. Abilene Christian

Second Round:

Wake Forest vs. Kentucky

Winner of Baylor-Nebraska vs. Winner of Texas A&M-Rice

Winner of NC State-South Carolina vs Winner of UNCW-Georgia

Clemson vs. Columbia

Winner of Ohio St.-Buffalo vs. Winner of Belmont-Auburn

Michigan St. vs Mississippi St.

South Carolina vs. Florida St.

Pepperdine vs. Stanford

Winner of Texas-Montana vs. Winner of Cornell-Michigan

Winner of Duke-Middle Tenn. vs. Tennessee-Alabama St

California vs UCLA

Winner of Southern California-Arizona St. vs. San Diego-UC Irvine

Winner of Virginia-Bucknell vs. St. John's (NY)-Princeton

Harvard vs. Arizona

Winner of UCF-Miami (FL) vs. Florida-South Florida

Oklahoma vs. TCU

The NCAA championships have given professional tennis some notable ATP stars like John Isner, Steve Johnson, and Mackenzie McDonald.

