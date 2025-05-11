NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championships 2025 Quarterfinals: Here's how AI predicts the results ft. Wake Forest, Texas, TCU, UCLA & more

The 2025 NCAA Division 1 Men's Tennis Championships is in full swing at the moment. Six of the top 10 seeds at the event have qualified for the quarterfinals, with defending champions TCU set to battle against the Virginia Cavaliers.

As the remaining teams prepare themselves to fight for a place in the semifinal, we asked AI to predict the outcome of these exciting matches. Here's what Google Gemini had to say about each team's chances in the quarterfinal.

For the first encounter between Wake Forest and Columbia, Gemini picked Wake Forest to continue their dominance this season and enter the last four. The Demon Deacons are unbeaten at the championships so far. They thumped Texas A&M 4-0 in the last round. Moroever, they are also 23-0 for the season at home and are the clear favorites to win against Columbia.

For the second match-up between Stanford and Mississippi, Gemini has backed Stanford to come out on top. The talented lot are through to their first quartefinals in the championships since 2012. They whitewashed 13th-seeded South Carolina 4-0 in the last round and have registered their best stats this year since 2003. Stanford is most likely to continue their rich vein of form and enter the last four.

NCCA tennis championships quarterfinal - Image Source: Google Gemini

As for the remaining two matches, Google Gemini has predicted Texas to come through against UCLA and TCU to eliminate Virginia in the quarterfinals.

Considering the ranking superiority and results this year, Texas is the favourite to enter the last four. Their victory over Tennessee in the last round marks their third-straight trip to the quarterfinals and a fifth time in the last six years.

Meanwhile the defending champions, TCU, are through to the quartefinals for the sixth time in a row. Both Virginia and TCU are capable of making the semifinals, but TCU's experience tilts the tie in their favor.

NCCA Men's quartefinals live AI prediction - Image Source: Google Gemini

NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championships 2025 Quarterfinals Schedule

Zheng at the Division I Men's Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Only eight teams remain from the 64, that participated in the NCAA Men's Tennis Championships this year. The top four teams at the event, TCU, Wake Forest, Texas and Stanford, are still a part of the last eight.

The quartefinals of the NCAA Men's Tennis Championships will be played on May 16, 2025. Here is the lineup for the quarterfinals as per USA local time.

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: (1) Wake Forest vs (8) Columbia,

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (4) Stanford vs (12) Mississippi State,

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: - (2) TCU vs (7) Virginia,

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time - (3) Texas vs UCLA

While TCU are the defending champion this year, South Carolina leads the all-time record with 21 titles to their name. It'll be interesting to see if any team can dethrone TCU this year.

