NCAA DI Men's & Women's Tennis Championships 2025 Final: Schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

The NCAA DI championships started with 64 teams, in both men's and women's categories, hoping to power their way to the title. However, only two teams remain standing in both events. While top seed Georgia and second seed and defending champion Texas A&M have set up a rematch of last year's final in the women's event, defending champions TCU will take on top seed Wake Forest in the men's.

Georgia had a scintillating start to their campaign, winning their opening three ties against Florida A&M, Georgia Tech, and California, 4-0. They decimated eighth-seed Duke 4-1 in the quarterfinals and crushed fifth-seed North Carolina 4-0 to reach the final.

Texas A&M kicked off its defense with a 4-0 win against Quinnipac, following which it clinched strong 4-1 and 4-2 wins over UC Santa Barbara and UCLA, respectively. They defeated the 10th seed Tennessee 4-2 in the quarterfinals and followed it up with a 4-1 win over third seed Michigan to set up a blockbuster rematch.

On the men's side, top seed Wake Forest has been on a roll, clinching 4-1, 4-1, and 4-0 wins against Gardner-Webb, Kentucky, and Texas A&M, respectively, to reach the quarterfinals. They then decimated eight-seed Columbia 4-1, following which a statement 4-2 win against fourth seed Stanford sent them to the final.

Meanwhile, defending champion TCU had a brilliant start to their campaign and enjoyed a comfortable path to the Final 8: Abilene Christian 4-0, Oklahoma 4-2, and 15th seed UCF 4-0. They survived a 4-3 thriller against seventh seed Virginia and then defeated third seed Texas 4-2, in a rematch of last year's title clash, to reach the final for the second consecutive year.

NCAA DI Men's & Women's Tennis Championships 2025 Final schedule, start time, and order of play

The NCAA DI Men's & Women's Tennis Championships 2025 Final will take place on the same date, 18th May, Sunday. The women's final will be followed by the men's final, ensuring a brilliant day for tennis fans.

18th May Schedule:

Women's championship: 4 p.m. CT

Men's championship: 7 p.m. CT

NCAA DI Men's & Women's Tennis Championships 2025 Final live streaming

The men's and women's final won't be broadcast on National television. However, this doesn't mean that fans will have to miss out on action. They can catch the live action on ESPN+ and can also enjoy watching the qaurterfinals and semifinals to catch up on the respective events.

