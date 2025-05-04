NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championship Official Bracket 2025: Schedule, teams, & complete list of matches | Sweet 16

The highly anticipated NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championship will bring together 16 collegiate teams for an exciting and high-level competition. While the women’s singles and doubles championships already took place in phase 2024, the team championships are scheduled for spring 2025 under the two-year pilot program.

The tournament kicked off with the regional rounds in early May and is now set to commence the super regionals (Sweet 16) from May 9–10 at the campuses of the higher-seeded teams, with home court advantage. The round will feature the top 16 collegiate teams in the nation, competing for a spot in the national quarterfinals.

Each Super Regional match follows a dual-match format that will include three doubles matches (each played to six games) followed by six singles matches. The team that secures four points first advances to the final rounds, scheduled for May 15–18 at Baylor University’s Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas.

Teams competing, schedule, and matches of the 2025 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championship

The 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship features top seeds Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan, and Ohio State, leading a competitive 64-team field. Texas A&M etched its name in the history books by winning the national title for the first time.

Let's take a look at this year's schedule:

First Round:

Georgia Tech 4 vs Iowa 1

Notre Dame 4 vs UIC 0

Arizona State 4 vs Ole Miss 1

Illinois 4 vs Arizona 1

Wisconsin 4 vs Clemson 3

Stanford 4 vs Florida International 1

Boise State 4 vs Baylor 3

No. 2 Texas A&M 4 vs Quinnipiac 0

UC Santa Barbara 4 vs Rice 3

UCLA 4 vs Harvard 0

Oklahoma State 4 vs Tulsa 0

No. 1 Georgia 4 vs Florida A&M 0

Florida Atlantic 4 vs Old Dominion 1

UCF 4 vs Furman 1

Southern California 4 vs Memphis 0

South Carolina 4 vs Kansas 0

No. 4 Ohio State 4 vs Buffalo 0

No. 3 Michigan 4 vs Youngstown State 0

No. 7 Virginia 4 vs FDU 0

Pepperdine 4 vs Wake Forest 1

California 4 vs Sacramento State 0

No. 9 Auburn 4 vs South Carolina State 0

No. 14 Texas 4 vs Grand Canyon 0

No. 11 Texas Tech 4 vs Boston U. 0

No. 6 Oklahoma 4 vs Denver 0

No. 8 Duke 4 vs Bryant 0

No. 5 North Carolina 4 vs VCU 0

No. 12 NC State 4 vs Charleston Southern 0

No. 13 LSU 4 vs Stephen F. Austin 0

No. 10 Tennessee 4 vs Elon 0

No. 15 Vanderbilt 4 vs Xavier 0

No. 16 Washington 4 vs Stetson 0

Second Round:

No. 1 Georgia 4 vs Georgia Tech

No. 3 Michigan 4 vs Arizona State 0

Stanford 4 vs No. 11 Texas Tech 1

No. 9 Auburn 4 vs Wisconsin 1

Oklahoma State 4 vs No. 6 Oklahoma 2

No. 13 LSU 4 vs Southern California 1

UCLA 4 vs No. 15 Vanderbilt 3

No. 4 Ohio State 4 vs Notre Dame 1

No. 5 North Carolina 4 vs South Carolina 0

No. 7 Virginia 4 vs Illinois 1

No. 8 Duke 4 vs Florida Atlantic 0

No. 10 Tennessee 4 vs Pepperdine 0

California 4 vs No. 16 Washington 0

No. 2 Texas A&M 4 vs UC Santa Barbara 1

No. 12 NC State 4 vs UCF 1

No. 14 Texas 4 vs Boise State 0

Super Regionals (Sweet 16):

No. 2 Texas A&M vs No. 15 UCLA, 3 p.m.

No. 1 Georgia vs California, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Virginia vs No. 10 Tennessee, 4 p.m.

No. 9 Auburn vs No. 8 Duke, 5 p.m.

No. 5 North Carolina vs No. 12 NC State, 5 p.m.

No. 4 Ohio State vs No. 13 LSU, TBD

10th May

No. 3 Michigan vs No. 14 Texas, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Oklahoma State vs No. 11 Stanford, 2 p.m.

The NCAA Women's Tennis Championship has been a launch pad for tennis stars like Venus and Serena Williams, Sloane Stephens, and Coco Gauff.

