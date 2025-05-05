NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships 2025 Sweet 16: Here's how AI predicts the results ft. Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M, UCLA & more

The Super Regionals, or the round of 16 at the NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships 2025, is locked in. Most of the tournament favorites have made it through the initial couple of rounds. With teams vying for a quarterfinal berth between May 9 and 10, we asked AI to predict the winners of the upcoming round.

Google's Gemini AI gave top seeds Georgia the upper hand against their next opponent, California. The women of Georgia also won the National Indoor Championship title earlier this year, indicating their fine form throughout the season.

Duke could come out on top against Auburn, as per the AI. They have the home court advantage, and considering their climb up the rankings, they have demonstrated their potential this season.

Gemini AI's predictions for the NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships 2025.

Stanford has previously dominated their match-up against Oklahoma State, and the AI felt that they had a good shot at continuing the trend. The Stanford Cardinals are also the most successful team in NCAA history, with the women's team claiming 20 titles over the years.

The battle between Michigan and Texas could be a closely contested affair. Both teams defeated their previous two opponents with a score of 4-0. Michigan's status as the higher-ranked team does make them the natural favorites as per the AI, though underestimating Texas would be a folly.

Defending champions Texas A&M are seeking to continue their good run of form at the NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships 2025

Members of Texas A&M at the NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships 2024 | Getty Images

Defending champions Texas A&M easily beat Quinnipiac and UC Santa Barbara 4-0 and 4-1, respectively, to reach the round of 16. They'll take on UCLA for a spot in the last eight. The competitors from California upset 2015 champions and 15th seed Vanderbilt in the previous round with a 4-1 victory.

Google's Gemini AI sided with the defending champions to emerge victorious in this encounter. Even though the UCLA Bruins have shown the ability to cause an upset, the women from Texas A&M should be able to fend off any challenge from them. UCLA is also a two-time champion, taking home the trophy in 2008 and 2014, so that's another reason to be cautious of them.

The AI gave North Carolina the upper hand in its encounter against NC State. The former team leads the latter in their head-to-head, and they're also playing on their turf, which is always a confidence booster.

Gemini AI's prediction for the NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships matches.

The showdown between Virginia and Tennessee, however, could be a contest of thin margins as per the AI, while it chose Ohio State to come out on top against LSU. Lastly, the predictions are to be taken with a grain of salt, as per the AI's own words, since the individual match-ups of the day decide the outcome.

