  • NCAA Tennis Results: Ohio State remain on top of men's rankings with crushing win over Illinois, Oklahoma women's team continues unbeaten run

By Rohit
Modified Mar 25, 2024 06:00 GMT
Cannon Kingsley (L) and Anastasyia Komar.
The women's tennis team of Oklahoma State University have further extended their unbeaten run. They defeated their counterparts from University of Oklahoma 4-1 over the weekend to improve to 19-0 this season, a new milestone in the team's history.

University of Michigan remain in second place following their 4-0 triumph over Rutgers University. They'll next take on Indiana University on Saturday, March 30. Pepperdine University have moved up a spot this week, which has pushed Stanford University down a rung.

Pepperdine overcame their rivals from University of Southern California with ease as they bested them 4-0. This was their 14th straight win over them as they continue to dominate the rivalry in recent times.

On the men's side, Ohio State University and TCU continue to rule atop the standings, with the former topping the leaderboard. The Buckeyes defeated University of Illinois for the second time this season, with the score being 4-1 in their favor this time.

Cannon Kingsley was the man of the hour for Ohio as he went 2-0 during the ties. He's also just one win away from scoring a century of victories. Despite losing to the University of Texas, TCU had enough of a buffer to remain second in the rankings.

The men's tennis team of TCU were blanked 5-0 by their opposition. They'll next take on University of Oklahoma on Thursday, March 28. Wake Forest notched up their ninth straight victory to move up to third in the standings.

They defeated their rivals from Notre Dame 4-0 over the past weekend and improved their record to 13-0 against them, a streak that began in 2015. University of Virginia and University of Kentucky round out the top five teams in the standings this week.

Harvard drop out of the top 10 after a narrow loss to UCLA

Cooper Williams at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.
Cooper Williams at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The men's tennis team of Harvard fought valiantly but were outlasted by UCLA in the end. They trailed 1-3 in ties and even managed to even the score but ultimately lost the final match of the day to lose 4-3.

It wasn't all doom and gloom for them, as Cooper Williams of Harvard broke into the top of the ITA Men's Division I singles rankings. He has reached a new career high of No. 9.

Williams defeated Govind Nanda of UCLA 6-2, 6-2 during his team's recent face-off against them. He has won five of his six singles ties this year and will look to add to his tally this upcoming weekend against Dartmouth University.

NCAA Tennis Standings this week: Women's Division I

RankTeamConferenceW-LPointsWTN
1Oklahoma State UniversityBig 12 Conference17-092.678.9
2University of MichiganBig 10 Conference14-381.649.2
3PepperdineWest Coast Conference9-370.569.0
4StanfordPacific 12 Conference12-169.287.7
5University of VirginiaAtlantic Coast Conference13-265.849.6
6UNC Chapel HillAtlantic Coast Conference13-263.916.7
7University of Texas at AustinBig 12 Conference12-362.128.9
8University of GeorgiaAtlantic Coast Conference11-361.319.1
9Southern CaliforniaPacific 12 Conference12-457.219.9
10University of California, BerkeleyPacific 12 Conference8-352.8610.00
11Texas A&M UniversitySoutheastern Conference13-651.419.3
12University of FloridaSoutheastern Conference8-751.109.5
13Ohio StateBig 10 Conference8-650.4210.3
14NC StateAtlantic Coast Conference14-449.779.7
15University of South Carolina, ColumbiaSoutheastern Conference11-446.0810.6
16UCLAPacific 12 Conference9-345.8010.0
17University of San DiegoWest Coast Conference9-443.9710.2
18AuburnSoutheastern Conference10-739.7110.2
19Miami (Florida)Atlantic Coast Conference6-339.5310.7
20University of OklahomaBig 12 Conference9-434.9110.4
21University of AlabamaSoutheastern Conference13-334.5711.4
22University of Tennessee, KnoxvilleSoutheastern Conference11-534.2310.3
23DukeAtlantic Coast Conference10-533.1710.6
24Georgia TechAtlantic Coast Conference8-629.9611.9
25FIUConference USA12-229.7112.1
26University of WashingtonPacific 12 Conference12-629.4212.8
27University of Wisconsin, MadisonBig 10 Conference12-228.1811.4
28Texas TechBig 12 Conference12-527.1212.1
29VanderbiltSoutheastern Conference8-426.3910.4
30Baylor UniversityBig 12 Conference13-625.9412.8

NCAA Tennis Standings this week: Men's Division I

RankTeamConferenceW-LPointsWTN
1Ohio StateBig Ten Conference18-189.483.3
2TCUBig 12 Conference14-173.933.5
3Wake ForestAtlantic Coast Conference17-468.253.8
4University of VirginiaAtlantic Coast Conference14-468.153.8
5University of KentuckySoutheastern Conference14-265.014.6
6University of ArizonaPacific 12 Conference14-261.953.9
7ColumbiaIvy League11-361.703.8
8University of Austin at TexasBig 12 Conference12-360.383.4
9University of Tennessee, KnoxvilleSoutheastern Conference16-459.024.2
10Texas A&M UniversitySoutheastern Conference16-457.984.3
11HarvardIvy League12-549.204.4
12University of San DiegoWest Coast Conference13-247.964.1
13DukeAtlantic Coast Conference13-743.894.8
14Florida StateAtlantic Coast Conference13-443.334.7
15University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignBig Ten Conference9-541.904.3
16University of South Carolina, ColumbiaSoutheastern Conference8-839.344.2
17University of OklahomaBig 12 Conference12-238.634.1
18Michigan StateBig Ten Conference14-337.194.5
19Mississippi StateSoutheastern Conference11-536.944.5
20Arizona StatePacific 12 Conference12-636.525.1
21AuburnSoutheastern Conference13-536.334.7
22Memphis StateAmerican Athletic Conference11-335.595.3
23NC StateAtlantic Coast Conference10-434.674.2
24UCLAPacific 12 Conference7-434.464.7
25Oklahoma State UniversityBig 12 Conference13-433.874.3
26UNC Chapel HillAtlantic Coast Conference10-533.474.3
27Baylor UniversityBig 12 Conference14-533.434.4
28University of Alabama Southeastern Conference13-832.335.1
29Louisiana State UniversitySoutheastern Conference11-628.215.4
30Stanford Pacific 12 Conference10-427.973.4