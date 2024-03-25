NCAA Tennis Results: Ohio State remain on top of men's rankings with crushing win over Illinois, Oklahoma women's team continues unbeaten run
The women's tennis team of Oklahoma State University have further extended their unbeaten run. They defeated their counterparts from University of Oklahoma 4-1 over the weekend to improve to 19-0 this season, a new milestone in the team's history.
University of Michigan remain in second place following their 4-0 triumph over Rutgers University. They'll next take on Indiana University on Saturday, March 30. Pepperdine University have moved up a spot this week, which has pushed Stanford University down a rung.
Pepperdine overcame their rivals from University of Southern California with ease as they bested them 4-0. This was their 14th straight win over them as they continue to dominate the rivalry in recent times.
On the men's side, Ohio State University and TCU continue to rule atop the standings, with the former topping the leaderboard. The Buckeyes defeated University of Illinois for the second time this season, with the score being 4-1 in their favor this time.
Cannon Kingsley was the man of the hour for Ohio as he went 2-0 during the ties. He's also just one win away from scoring a century of victories. Despite losing to the University of Texas, TCU had enough of a buffer to remain second in the rankings.
The men's tennis team of TCU were blanked 5-0 by their opposition. They'll next take on University of Oklahoma on Thursday, March 28. Wake Forest notched up their ninth straight victory to move up to third in the standings.
They defeated their rivals from Notre Dame 4-0 over the past weekend and improved their record to 13-0 against them, a streak that began in 2015. University of Virginia and University of Kentucky round out the top five teams in the standings this week.
Harvard drop out of the top 10 after a narrow loss to UCLA
The men's tennis team of Harvard fought valiantly but were outlasted by UCLA in the end. They trailed 1-3 in ties and even managed to even the score but ultimately lost the final match of the day to lose 4-3.
It wasn't all doom and gloom for them, as Cooper Williams of Harvard broke into the top of the ITA Men's Division I singles rankings. He has reached a new career high of No. 9.
Williams defeated Govind Nanda of UCLA 6-2, 6-2 during his team's recent face-off against them. He has won five of his six singles ties this year and will look to add to his tally this upcoming weekend against Dartmouth University.
NCAA Tennis Standings this week: Women's Division I