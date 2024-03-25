NCAA Tennis Results: Ohio State remain on top of men's rankings with crushing win over Illinois, Oklahoma women's team continues unbeaten run

The women's tennis team of Oklahoma State University have further extended their unbeaten run. They defeated their counterparts from University of Oklahoma 4-1 over the weekend to improve to 19-0 this season, a new milestone in the team's history.

University of Michigan remain in second place following their 4-0 triumph over Rutgers University. They'll next take on Indiana University on Saturday, March 30. Pepperdine University have moved up a spot this week, which has pushed Stanford University down a rung.

Pepperdine overcame their rivals from University of Southern California with ease as they bested them 4-0. This was their 14th straight win over them as they continue to dominate the rivalry in recent times.

On the men's side, Ohio State University and TCU continue to rule atop the standings, with the former topping the leaderboard. The Buckeyes defeated University of Illinois for the second time this season, with the score being 4-1 in their favor this time.

Cannon Kingsley was the man of the hour for Ohio as he went 2-0 during the ties. He's also just one win away from scoring a century of victories. Despite losing to the University of Texas, TCU had enough of a buffer to remain second in the rankings.

The men's tennis team of TCU were blanked 5-0 by their opposition. They'll next take on University of Oklahoma on Thursday, March 28. Wake Forest notched up their ninth straight victory to move up to third in the standings.

They defeated their rivals from Notre Dame 4-0 over the past weekend and improved their record to 13-0 against them, a streak that began in 2015. University of Virginia and University of Kentucky round out the top five teams in the standings this week.

Harvard drop out of the top 10 after a narrow loss to UCLA

Cooper Williams at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The men's tennis team of Harvard fought valiantly but were outlasted by UCLA in the end. They trailed 1-3 in ties and even managed to even the score but ultimately lost the final match of the day to lose 4-3.

It wasn't all doom and gloom for them, as Cooper Williams of Harvard broke into the top of the ITA Men's Division I singles rankings. He has reached a new career high of No. 9.

Williams defeated Govind Nanda of UCLA 6-2, 6-2 during his team's recent face-off against them. He has won five of his six singles ties this year and will look to add to his tally this upcoming weekend against Dartmouth University.

NCAA Tennis Standings this week: Women's Division I

Rank Team Conference W-L Points WTN 1 Oklahoma State University Big 12 Conference 17-0 92.67 8.9 2 University of Michigan Big 10 Conference 14-3 81.64 9.2 3 Pepperdine West Coast Conference 9-3 70.56 9.0 4 Stanford Pacific 12 Conference 12-1 69.28 7.7 5 University of Virginia Atlantic Coast Conference 13-2 65.84 9.6 6 UNC Chapel Hill Atlantic Coast Conference 13-2 63.91 6.7 7 University of Texas at Austin Big 12 Conference 12-3 62.12 8.9 8 University of Georgia Atlantic Coast Conference 11-3 61.31 9.1 9 Southern California Pacific 12 Conference 12-4 57.21 9.9 10 University of California, Berkeley Pacific 12 Conference 8-3 52.86 10.00 11 Texas A&M University Southeastern Conference 13-6 51.41 9.3 12 University of Florida Southeastern Conference 8-7 51.10 9.5 13 Ohio State Big 10 Conference 8-6 50.42 10.3 14 NC State Atlantic Coast Conference 14-4 49.77 9.7 15 University of South Carolina, Columbia Southeastern Conference 11-4 46.08 10.6 16 UCLA Pacific 12 Conference 9-3 45.80 10.0 17 University of San Diego West Coast Conference 9-4 43.97 10.2 18 Auburn Southeastern Conference 10-7 39.71 10.2 19 Miami (Florida) Atlantic Coast Conference 6-3 39.53 10.7 20 University of Oklahoma Big 12 Conference 9-4 34.91 10.4 21 University of Alabama Southeastern Conference 13-3 34.57 11.4 22 University of Tennessee, Knoxville Southeastern Conference 11-5 34.23 10.3 23 Duke Atlantic Coast Conference 10-5 33.17 10.6 24 Georgia Tech Atlantic Coast Conference 8-6 29.96 11.9 25 FIU Conference USA 12-2 29.71 12.1 26 University of Washington Pacific 12 Conference 12-6 29.42 12.8 27 University of Wisconsin, Madison Big 10 Conference 12-2 28.18 11.4 28 Texas Tech Big 12 Conference 12-5 27.12 12.1 29 Vanderbilt Southeastern Conference 8-4 26.39 10.4 30 Baylor University Big 12 Conference 13-6 25.94 12.8

NCAA Tennis Standings this week: Men's Division I

Rank Team Conference W-L Points WTN 1 Ohio State Big Ten Conference 18-1 89.48 3.3 2 TCU Big 12 Conference 14-1 73.93 3.5 3 Wake Forest Atlantic Coast Conference 17-4 68.25 3.8 4 University of Virginia Atlantic Coast Conference 14-4 68.15 3.8 5 University of Kentucky Southeastern Conference 14-2 65.01 4.6 6 University of Arizona Pacific 12 Conference 14-2 61.95 3.9 7 Columbia Ivy League 11-3 61.70 3.8 8 University of Austin at Texas Big 12 Conference 12-3 60.38 3.4 9 University of Tennessee, Knoxville Southeastern Conference 16-4 59.02 4.2 10 Texas A&M University Southeastern Conference 16-4 57.98 4.3 11 Harvard Ivy League 12-5 49.20 4.4 12 University of San Diego West Coast Conference 13-2 47.96 4.1 13 Duke Atlantic Coast Conference 13-7 43.89 4.8 14 Florida State Atlantic Coast Conference 13-4 43.33 4.7 15 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Big Ten Conference 9-5 41.90 4.3 16 University of South Carolina, Columbia Southeastern Conference 8-8 39.34 4.2 17 University of Oklahoma Big 12 Conference 12-2 38.63 4.1 18 Michigan State Big Ten Conference 14-3 37.19 4.5 19 Mississippi State Southeastern Conference 11-5 36.94 4.5 20 Arizona State Pacific 12 Conference 12-6 36.52 5.1 21 Auburn Southeastern Conference 13-5 36.33 4.7 22 Memphis State American Athletic Conference 11-3 35.59 5.3 23 NC State Atlantic Coast Conference 10-4 34.67 4.2 24 UCLA Pacific 12 Conference 7-4 34.46 4.7 25 Oklahoma State University Big 12 Conference 13-4 33.87 4.3 26 UNC Chapel Hill Atlantic Coast Conference 10-5 33.47 4.3 27 Baylor University Big 12 Conference 14-5 33.43 4.4 28 University of Alabama Southeastern Conference 13-8 32.33 5.1 29 Louisiana State University Southeastern Conference 11-6 28.21 5.4 30 Stanford Pacific 12 Conference 10-4 27.97 3.4