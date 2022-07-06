"Need to listen to Rafa singing and see Adele playing tennis" - Iga Swiatek when asked to pick between Nadal and the pop singer

Iga Swiatek provided a hilarious response when she was recently asked to pick between her idol Rafael Nadal and pop singer Adele. Swiatek was asked the question by a fan on Twitter after the Pole expressed her admiration for Adele after one of the singer's latest concerts.

Adele performed in London at Hyde Park a few days ago to celebrate Pride Weekend. She took to Twitter to share a few words about the event, expressing her gratitude to the event, the fans, and her co-performers.

"Hyde Park Night 2! My heart is absolutely full! I’ll never forget these shows with you, slap bang in the middle of London, outdoors, during Pride weekend! You brought everything and more! Thank you so so much for having me. Thank you to the entire line up you were all incredible," Adele tweeted.

Iga Swiatek, who attended the concert, responded to Adele's tweet. She called the concert "one of the best memories" of her year so far.

"Absolutely incredible night," Swiatek tweeted. "Thank you for all the emotions. One of the best memories of the year."

A fan then responded to Swiatek's tweet, asking her to pick between Adele and Rafael Nadal. Swiatek is an ardent admirer of Nadal and has professed her admiration for the latter on numerous occasions.

The Pole responded diplomatically by not picking a clear favorite between the two.

"Too complicated. I would need to listen to Rafa singing and see Adele playing tennis," Swiatek said. "And that would be interesting."

"Rafael Nadal has always been my idol" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek spoke to Eurosport France a couple of months ago, where she spoke at length about her "idol" Rafael Nadal.

She revealed that she was in tears after watching Nadal lose to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2021 French Open.

"Rafael Nadal has always been my idol. I have pretty sad memories of Roland Garros last year because I was crying when Rafa lost against Novak [Djokovic]. But two years ago, I was watching the final. I had the trophy photoshoot [after I won the women's title]," Swiatek said.

During the interview, the Pole further revealed that her elder sister is one of her biggest inspirations, and so is Nadal. Swiatek said that she wanted to imbibe the Spaniard's mental strength and described how she had modeled her game based on his.

"In everyday life, I think my sister had the biggest influence because she was the one I was watching every day. I wanted to be like her, like every younger sibling. But [Nadal] for sure he inspired me a lot," Swiatek said. "I had a lot of fun watching him play on TV.

"Basically, his mental strength is the main thing I wanted to take from him. I wanted to play topspin like him, too. He is the reason why I play like this," she added.

