  • "Need Netflix to stay away because he's been in the zone this year" - Tennis fans react to Christopher Eubanks reaching maiden Slam QF at Wimbledon

By Rajasik Mukherjee
Modified Jul 10, 2023 18:34 GMT
Christopher Eubanks advances to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon
Christopher Eubanks' fairytale run continues at Wimbledon, with him reaching his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London.

The American won his maiden ATP singles title just days prior to making his Wimbledon debut. And with his stunning win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round, he has shown no signs of arresting his sensational form. In a game that swung both ways, Eubanks held his nerve as he finally beat the 2023 Australian Open finalist, 3-6, 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Following his victory, Christopher Eubanks has earned appreciation from tennis fans, with them reacting to the American's win on social media. A fan urged Netflix to stay away from Eubanks to save him from the limelight, as he is in good form this year.

"I need Netflix to stay away from Chris because he's been in the zone this year."
LET'S GO! I need Netflix to stay away from Chris because he's been in the zone this year #Wimbledon twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…

Another fan celebrated his incredible journey, which is still continuing at Wimbledon.

"An absolutely incredible story continues at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in SW19, London."
An absolutely incredible story continues at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in SW19, London. Congrats, @chris_eubanks96!!#Wimbledon twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…

Fans continued to comment on the American's incredible win.

"If you didn’t know who @chris_eubanks96 was before the past week, you sure do."
If you didn’t know who @chris_eubanks96 was before the past week, you sure do now. What a great revelation for the game, specifically American tennis. Huge personality and an even bigger game. #Wimbledon twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…

Fans also took note of the fact that it was Eubanks' Wimbledon debut.

"Debut at Wimbledon and he’s into his first ever grand slam quarterfinals. Surreal!."
@Wimbledon @chris_eubanks96 Debut at Wimbledon and he’s into his first ever grand slam quarterfinals. Surreal!

Below are a few more fan reactions:

In my opinion the best sports story of 2023 so far!! #Wimbledon twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…
Such a cool story, even better person. What a run for Christopher Eubanks twitter.com/usopen/status/…
Chris Eubanks is now Roger Federer twitter.com/josemorgado/st…
Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaat are you joking? Amazing!!! This is huge for his career. Congratulations Eubanks. twitter.com/TheTennisLette…
@TennisChannel @chris_eubanks96 He was completely out of it until the second set tiebreak. Debut Wimbledon and he is in the Quarters. Also, seem's like an amazing and charismatic personality. Big fan.
What a moment for Eubanks. Quite the match this morning twitter.com/tennischannel/…
@TennisPodcast I keep repeating how happy I am for him that after all the years grinding it out on the challenger tour, he is playing life changing tennis. And the fact he is just an all round nice, articulate guy just makes it even more wonderful.

Wimbledon 2023: Christopher Eubanks will lock horns with Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals

Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Christopher Eubanks
Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Christopher Eubanks

Christopher Eubanks will next take on former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday (July 12) for a place in the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Having already beaten two seeded players in the tournament, Cameron Norrie (12) and Tsitsipas (5), Eubanks' toughest test lies against Medvedev.

Speaking in his on-court interview, the 27-year-old American said that he felt as if he was living a dream, alluding to his win over Tsitsipas and the subsequent entry to his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

"I feel like I'm living a dream right now. This is absolutely insane, when you paint all of the context… I’ve tried so much to just block everything out and focus on the next match, as cliché as it sounds, but [reaching my first major quarter-final] is surreal. I can’t believe it," Christopher Eubanks said.

On the other hand, Medvedev advanced to the quarterfinals after his opponent, Jiri Lehecka, was forced to retire midmatch due to an injury. The Russian was up by 6-4, 6-2 at the time of Lehecka's withdrawal.

