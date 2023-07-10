"Need Netflix to stay away because he's been in the zone this year" - Tennis fans react to Christopher Eubanks reaching maiden Slam QF at Wimbledon

Christopher Eubanks' fairytale run continues at Wimbledon, with him reaching his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London.
The American won his maiden ATP singles title just days prior to making his Wimbledon debut. And with his stunning win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round, he has shown no signs of arresting his sensational form. In a game that swung both ways, Eubanks held his nerve as he finally beat the 2023 Australian Open finalist, 3-6, 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals.
Following his victory, Christopher Eubanks has earned appreciation from tennis fans, with them reacting to the American's win on social media. A fan urged Netflix to stay away from Eubanks to save him from the limelight, as he is in good form this year.
"I need Netflix to stay away from Chris because he's been in the zone this year."
Another fan celebrated his incredible journey, which is still continuing at Wimbledon.
"An absolutely incredible story continues at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in SW19, London."
Fans continued to comment on the American's incredible win.
"If you didn’t know who @chris_eubanks96 was before the past week, you sure do."
Fans also took note of the fact that it was Eubanks' Wimbledon debut.
"Debut at Wimbledon and he’s into his first ever grand slam quarterfinals. Surreal!."
Below are a few more fan reactions:
Wimbledon 2023: Christopher Eubanks will lock horns with Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals
Christopher Eubanks will next take on former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday (July 12) for a place in the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Having already beaten two seeded players in the tournament, Cameron Norrie (12) and Tsitsipas (5), Eubanks' toughest test lies against Medvedev.
Speaking in his on-court interview, the 27-year-old American said that he felt as if he was living a dream, alluding to his win over Tsitsipas and the subsequent entry to his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.
"I feel like I'm living a dream right now. This is absolutely insane, when you paint all of the context… I’ve tried so much to just block everything out and focus on the next match, as cliché as it sounds, but [reaching my first major quarter-final] is surreal. I can’t believe it," Christopher Eubanks said.
On the other hand, Medvedev advanced to the quarterfinals after his opponent, Jiri Lehecka, was forced to retire midmatch due to an injury. The Russian was up by 6-4, 6-2 at the time of Lehecka's withdrawal.