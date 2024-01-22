"Need more people like Daniil Medvedev"; "How can you not love this man?" - Fans react to Russian's 'masterclass' after making Australian Open QF

Tennis fans have wholeheartedly embraced Daniil Medvedev's entertaining 'masterclass' about returning a serve at the 2024 Australian Open.

Medvedev advanced to the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Major after beating Nuno Borges 6-3, 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-1 on Monday (January 22). The Russian got off to a decent start to claim the opening two sets, before being left clueless in front of his opponent's aggressive baseline hitting and tricky drop shots in the third.

However, Medvedev effectively raised his game to close down the encounter in the fourth set. During the on-court interview after the match, the World No. 4 divulged the techniques he implemented to improve his shot returns. He drew spectators' laughter at how he demonstrated his strategy.

"I would play some guy that would come on tour and then there's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga who's only doing 220 and I'm like okay, I lost the match. I was like maybe I should do something different," Medvedev said.

"So next time I play someone who served big, I would go somewhere here [walking away from the baseline] and then I would play someone who'd serve bigger and I'd go somewhere here [moving further away from baseline]. And then at one moment, I understood that I can play many guys like this. I hit the return like a normal top spin shot because when the ball comes to me, it's in the good position," he stated.

Medvedev's humorous speech left fans on social media delighted. One fan opined that the ATP Tour needs more guys like him.

"We need more people like Daniil on the tour," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user asked how anyone could not love the Russian for the person he is on and off the court.

"Like how can you not love this man he brings it on and off the court!!!!!!," the fan's tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Daniil Medvedev to take on Hubert Hurkacz in Australian Open 2024 QF

Daniil Medvedev in action at the 2024 Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev will face off against Hubert Hurkacz in the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals on Wednesday (January 24). This will be their sixth meeting on the tour.

Hurkacz leads the head-to-head record 3-2. He prevailed in the duo's most recent encounter at the 2022 Halle Open. The Pole defeated the Russian 6-1, 6-4 to clinch the title.

Medvedev's lead-up to the last eight saw him defeat Terence Atmane, Emil Ruusuvuori and Felix Auger-Aliassime before beating Borges on Monday. Meanwhile, Hurkacz triumphed over Omar Jasika, Jakub Mensik, Ugo Humbert and Arthur Cazaux to reach the quarterfinals.

The winner of Wednesday's match will take on either Alexander Zverev or Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.