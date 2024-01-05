"Need to see how I wake up tomorrow morning...nothing changed for me" - Rafael Nadal downplays injury scare despite new flare-up in Brisbane loss

Rafael Nadal's 2024 comeback came to an abrupt halt on Friday, January 5, as he lost to Jordan Thompson 7-5, 6-7(8), 3-6 in three hours and 24 minutes in their quarterfinal match at the Brisbane International.

Nadal had led his Australian opponent by a set and looked on course for a straight-sets victory before his left hip started acting up. The Spaniard subsequently let slip three match points in the second set due to his compromised physical condition, eventually losing both the second and third sets to exit the ATP 250 tournament.

Rafael Nadal was later asked to disclose about the recurrence of his hip injury during his post-match press conference. The 37-year-old responded that while playing at a high level after an injury layoff is tricky, he is willing to be open-minded about the challenges that will come his way.

"I need to see how I wake up tomorrow morning. I mean, we have been talking these last days, talking about the positive things. That's why I am not over-positive when I have been talking," Nadal said during his press conference. "I have been talking with a lot of precaution because I know after a year is difficult for the body to be playing tournaments at the highest level."

"I need to be open. Nothing changed for me. The way I approach everything didn't change at all. I need to accept everything how it comes. If things happens, if I have one problem there, one problem to the other part of the body, I need to accept," he added.

"I hope to have the chance to be practicing next week and to play Melbourne... not 100% sure of anything now" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd in Brisbane

Rafael Nadal reiterated that he wasn't worried about the nature of his Brisbane International exit since his quarterfinal encounter marked his first long match in nearly a year.

"[It] Is a beginning. I didn't play a tournament for such a long time. Even without playing a tournament, is not that I am practicing at the highest level for four months, no? As I said, the last month have been quite good in terms of intensity, but is not a long period of time," the Spaniard said.

Regardless of how the 37-year-old felt about his hip issues, he did disclose to the local media that he wasn't "100 percent sure" about being in top shape ahead of the Australian Open.

"I don't know. I mean, I hope is not important and I hope to have the chance to be practicing next week and to play Melbourne. Honestly, I am not 100% sure of anything now," he added.

The 22-time Major winner also expressed dismay at missing "a lot of opportunities" during his quarterfinal exit. However, Nadal also praised Jordan Thompson for making him play "one more ball" during their baseline exchanges.

"I think he played a good match. For me, even that was not the best match, I had a lot of opportunities to win it, so... That's it, no? Need to accept all these kind of stuff," he said. "Today the opponent play well. Made me play one more ball. I didn't play bad, but I was just one ball away," he concluded.

