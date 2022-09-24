“Needs to find a new career, it’s pathetic” – Tennis fans react to Emma Raducanu retiring mid-match at Korea Open 

Tennis fans have expressed their frustrations regarding Emma Raducanu’s latest mid-match retirement, which happened during her semifinal in the Korea Open in Seoul.
The 2021 US Open champion retired mid-match against Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday. The encounter marked her first semifinal since her triumph at the US Open last year. Raducanu notably did not drop a set leading up to her final four clash with the 2017 French Open champion.
Raducanu started the match against Ostapenko on a positive note, taking the first set. While she further extended her lead by scoring a break in the second set, she was soon seen in some distress which restricted her movements thereon.
The 19-year-old lost momentum and her game started to fall apart. Ostapenko claimed the second set and found herself leading 3-0 in the third when Raducanu decided to retire with a score 4-6, 6-3, 3-0 (ret.) in the Latvian’s favor.
This is Raducanu’s fourth mid-match retirement this season. The teenager previously retired in Guadalajara with a left hip injury, in Rome with a lower back injury, and in Nottingham with a rib injury. She cited a left glute injury as the reason for her withdrawal in Seoul.
The majority of tennis fans were not happy with her reasoning and expressed their displeasure with her frequent mid-match retirements. One fan was of the opinion that the young Brit should find a new career.
"Emma Raducanu needs to find a new career. It’s fucking pathetic how she is even ranked. She’s withdrawn from more matches than won over the past year and a half," the fan said.
Some fans, however, came to Raducanu's defense and pointed out the moment that the Slam winner started facing issues.
"She was winning when she got injured, you could see exactly when it happened, she tried to play on but couldn't run," a fan said.
Here are some more fan reactions:
A look at Emma Raducanu's disappointing 2022 season
At the 2021 US Open, Emma Raducanu created history by becoming the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam. The then 18-year-old achieved the feat without dropping a single set throughout the tournament.
She experienced a steep decline in her performances thereafter. This year, Raducanu has managed to accumulate 17 wins against 18 losses. Her best results have been quarterfinal finishes at the Stuttgart Open and the Citi Open, and most recently, reaching the semifinals of the Korea Open.
At the US Open, where she was the defending champion, she bowed out in the opening round with a defeat to Alize Cornet. The loss saw the former World No. 10 fall to No. 83 in the rankings. She has since had a slight revival and is now ranked 77th.
