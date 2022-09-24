“Needs to find a new career, it’s pathetic” – Tennis fans react to Emma Raducanu retiring mid-match at Korea Open 

Tennis fans have expressed their frustrations regarding Emma Raducanu’s latest mid-match retirement, which happened during her semifinal in the Korea Open in Seoul.

The 2021 US Open champion retired mid-match against Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday. The encounter marked her first semifinal since her triumph at the US Open last year. Raducanu notably did not drop a set leading up to her final four clash with the 2017 French Open champion.

Raducanu started the match against Ostapenko on a positive note, taking the first set. While she further extended her lead by scoring a break in the second set, she was soon seen in some distress which restricted her movements thereon.

The 19-year-old lost momentum and her game started to fall apart. Ostapenko claimed the second set and found herself leading 3-0 in the third when Raducanu decided to retire with a score 4-6, 6-3, 3-0 (ret.) in the Latvian’s favor.

This is Raducanu’s fourth mid-match retirement this season. The teenager previously retired in Guadalajara with a left hip injury, in Rome with a lower back injury, and in Nottingham with a rib injury. She cited a left glute injury as the reason for her withdrawal in Seoul.

The majority of tennis fans were not happy with her reasoning and expressed their displeasure with her frequent mid-match retirements. One fan was of the opinion that the young Brit should find a new career.

"Emma Raducanu needs to find a new career. It’s fucking pathetic how she is even ranked. She’s withdrawn from more matches than won over the past year and a half," the fan said.

🧀 @gromitspicks Emma raducanu needs to find a new career. It’s fucking pathetic how she is even ranked. She’s withdrawn from more matches than won over the past year and a half Emma raducanu needs to find a new career. It’s fucking pathetic how she is even ranked. She’s withdrawn from more matches than won over the past year and a half

Some fans, however, came to Raducanu's defense and pointed out the moment that the Slam winner started facing issues.

"She was winning when she got injured, you could see exactly when it happened, she tried to play on but couldn't run," a fan said.

Colin Smith @ColinSm65936529 @rogerc32 @WTA_insider She was winning when she got injured, you could see exactly when it happened, she tried to play on but couldn't run @rogerc32 @WTA_insider She was winning when she got injured, you could see exactly when it happened, she tried to play on but couldn't run

Here are some more fan reactions:

ImmoralWombat @3381Gabriel @WTA_insider No one retires when feeling loss like princess Emma. @WTA_insider No one retires when feeling loss like princess Emma.

Political Middle Man @Paulthemodest @the_LTA This is becoming a theme. She should just retire and go to university. It seems that’s what she really wants to do anyway. Keeping entering tournaments and dropping out when you’re losing is terrible for fans. @the_LTA This is becoming a theme. She should just retire and go to university. It seems that’s what she really wants to do anyway. Keeping entering tournaments and dropping out when you’re losing is terrible for fans.

Darrell Cook @dazcookcook @EmmaRaducanu Just Retire and do something else. This Tennis things not for You. One Hit Wonder. @EmmaRaducanu Just Retire and do something else. This Tennis things not for You. One Hit Wonder.

September be nice pls @zvbigwinox1 @dannnnnps @PhilipW15449921 @Laurasebas21



Emma Raducanu tried MTO excuses when she knew Jelena Ostapenko started to know her game in the second set, but Penko didn't gey distracted LMAO @TennisPodcast ... not to mention multiple MTO excuses to distract her opponents' rhythm.Emma Raducanu tried MTO excuses when she knew Jelena Ostapenko started to know her game in the second set, but Penko didn't gey distracted LMAO @dannnnnps @PhilipW15449921 @Laurasebas21 @TennisPodcast ... not to mention multiple MTO excuses to distract her opponents' rhythm.Emma Raducanu tried MTO excuses when she knew Jelena Ostapenko started to know her game in the second set, but Penko didn't gey distracted LMAO

🇺🇦🇪🇺Geoff#IMeHeYouRejoinEU @garside_geoff



Play the match to the end, improvise. @WTA_insider Players should not retire this often.Play the match to the end, improvise. @WTA_insider Players should not retire this often.Play the match to the end, improvise.

September be nice pls @zvbigwinox1



No way she could have made it, if she got to the final in Korea Open, so she carefully staged another injury excuses. She knew she's about to lose in a 3 sets match 🤷🤷 @WTA_insider The real reason is that Emma Raducanu will attend a Dior show on Monday in ParisNo way she could have made it, if she got to the final in Korea Open, so she carefully staged another injury excuses. She knew she's about to lose in a 3 sets match 🤷🤷 @WTA_insider The real reason is that Emma Raducanu will attend a Dior show on Monday in ParisNo way she could have made it, if she got to the final in Korea Open, so she carefully staged another injury excuses. She knew she's about to lose in a 3 sets match 🤷🤷

September be nice pls @zvbigwinox1



She's already gained & monetized reasonable wealth from her fluke at US Open last year. @qwdads1962 Or Emma Raducanu could retire from tennis and shifting her focus on modelling instead.She's already gained & monetized reasonable wealth from her fluke at US Open last year. @qwdads1962 Or Emma Raducanu could retire from tennis and shifting her focus on modelling instead.She's already gained & monetized reasonable wealth from her fluke at US Open last year.

SC Tennisbets @ScTennisbets @WTA_insider Of course when starts to lose she always retires claims injury. Pattern of this forsure @WTA_insider Of course when starts to lose she always retires claims injury. Pattern of this forsure

Ian ⭐️⭐️ @OnsideLTD @the_LTA Shame as won the first set fairly comfortably and was a break up in the 2nd set when she started having issues. Clearly unable to move freely after the medical time out. @the_LTA Shame as won the first set fairly comfortably and was a break up in the 2nd set when she started having issues. Clearly unable to move freely after the medical time out.

noneofyourbusiness @yohollabala @WTA_insider Emma’s team need to really evaluate her physical fitness & the mental toughness to go along with it. If the numbers are to be believed, she’s Top 3 for retiring from matches since US Open last year. Between Blisters, Hip Issues & Leg issues, she needs a good medical team @WTA_insider Emma’s team need to really evaluate her physical fitness & the mental toughness to go along with it. If the numbers are to be believed, she’s Top 3 for retiring from matches since US Open last year. Between Blisters, Hip Issues & Leg issues, she needs a good medical team

NorthwoodtheAstrologian @NAstrologian @WTA_insider Had she not won the US Open, her results this year for her age are still good. She will develop and galvanise her body for the tour and will find a hot streak again. Linda Fruhvirtova did it last week, if that had been a Grand Slam who knows? @WTA_insider Had she not won the US Open, her results this year for her age are still good. She will develop and galvanise her body for the tour and will find a hot streak again. Linda Fruhvirtova did it last week, if that had been a Grand Slam who knows?

Leonard @burninhelljack @WTA_insider Yupp. Was holding the left leg for a while. She really did well this tournament and would have been in the finals too @WTA_insider Yupp. Was holding the left leg for a while. She really did well this tournament and would have been in the finals too

A look at Emma Raducanu's disappointing 2022 season

Emma Raducanu retired mid-match from her semifinal match at the Korea Open.

At the 2021 US Open, Emma Raducanu created history by becoming the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam. The then 18-year-old achieved the feat without dropping a single set throughout the tournament.

She experienced a steep decline in her performances thereafter. This year, Raducanu has managed to accumulate 17 wins against 18 losses. Her best results have been quarterfinal finishes at the Stuttgart Open and the Citi Open, and most recently, reaching the semifinals of the Korea Open.

At the US Open, where she was the defending champion, she bowed out in the opening round with a defeat to Alize Cornet. The loss saw the former World No. 10 fall to No. 83 in the rankings. She has since had a slight revival and is now ranked 77th.

LIVE POLL Q. Is the backlash for Emma Raducanu valid? Yes No 2 votes so far