“Netflix going to leave negative things out about everybody" - Taylor Fritz on Break Point turning blind eye to Alexander Zverev's domestic abuse case

Taylor Fritz recently commented on Netflix turning a blind eye to domestic abuse allegations leveled against Alexander Zverev while covering the German in Break Point's second season.

Netflix documented Zverev's successful return to the top echelons after suffering a horrible ankle injury in 2022 during the French Open in the latest season of their hit docuseries Break Point. The streaming services faced backlash from the public after the episode about Zverev had no mention of the ongoing trial over domestic violence accusations levied against him by his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea.

Taylor Fritz, who is currently competing at the Australian Open 2024, commented on Netflix's omission during a press conference.

"I think they're going to leave negative things out about everybody. Obviously I understand the public reaction to that. I think you could probably touch on the story aspect of his injury, return, all that and also touch on everything else that's going on with that," Fritz said.

The American, who also featured in the tennis documentary, said that he did not watch the episode covering Alexander Zverev, but agreed that the player's journey post injury was a good story to explore.

"I didn't watch the episode. I think as far as the whole injury at the French Open, him coming back, I do think there's a story there, regardless of what's going on off the court. Him coming back, he had a great year last year," the American said.

The World No. 12 admitted, however, that a mention shuld have been made about Zverev's ongoing personal issues as well.

"If you are going to make an episode about him, then I definitely understand why people want that to be, at the very least, I guess included in the episode or touched on. At the end, they are building up the players and making the players into - what's the best word - I guess you want to watch the show and relate and like all the players pretty much," he added.

Alexander Zverev leads Taylor Fritz 4-3 in head-to-head

Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz have played seven matches against each other on the ATP Tour, with the former maintaining a slim margin of 4-3 in their head-to-head account.

The duo met each other for the first time at the Citi Open in 2016, where Zverev drew first blood with a straight-sets victory. Their second meeting came at Wimbledon in 2018, where the German prevailed again.

Taylor Fritz registered his first win over Zverev at Basel Indoors in 2019, defeating the World No. 6 in straight sets in a Round of 32 duel. Their last meeting also went the American's way, when they represented their countries at the United Cup in 2023.