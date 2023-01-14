Matteo Berrettini and Ajla Tomljanovic's 2022 Australian Open run, along with Rafael Nadal's title win, are the main focus of "Take the Crown" - episode 2 of Netflix's tennis docuseries "Break Point", which was released on January 13, 2023.

The episode opens with a brief look at the protests against the infamous controversy surrounding then World No. 1 Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Down Under in 2022. It further implies that the absence of Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Djokovic would open doors for younger generations to show their potential at the Australian Open.

The episode then revolves around the journeys of rising Italian sensation - 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, and Serena Williams’ career’s final opponent – Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2022 Australian Open and the eventual historic victory of tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

“If it wasn’t for Novak, maybe I would’ve had a Slam already. That loss was so hard, but it taught me so much,” says the Italian about his 2021 Wimbledon run in the Break Point episode.

Break Point episode 2 also showcases sweet moments between Ajla Tomljanovic and Matteo Berrettini and their support for each other With the then loved-up couple meeting different fates at the tournament in 2022 – Ajla Tomljanovic crashing out in the opening round against Paula Badosa and Matteo Berrettini making the semifinal, viewers get to see the sorrows of early defeats and the mounting pressure of crossing the finish line after finding success in the initial rounds.

“I’m just so angry. I’m so angry. I wanted to break all my rackets out there. All of them,” a vulnerable Ajla Tomljanovic says to her team after her first-round loss, “What was the point being out there if I don’t believe I can win? Maybe this is in my control, I’m just controlling it horribly. Maybe I’m doing something wrong. I don’t know. Like, it’s ease I just retire.”

The episode guest stars many noteworthy personalities including Andy Roddick, Maria Sharapova and Chris Evert -- and Evert reveals a close bond with Ajla Tomljanovic.

“I remember meeting Ajla when she was 12-years-old. And I saw a player that had potential. I grew very close to her and became like her mentor,” Chris Evert says about Ajla Tomljanovic in the Break Point series, “To get to the top-50, it’s a big achievement, but she could be top-10.”

Break Point episode 2 also gives a close look into Italian Berrettini’s close knit, tennis admiring family, with the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up revealing about the struggles faced by him and his loved ones.

“I wasn't supposed to be a top-10 tennis player. I wasn't that good (as a child),” Matteo Berrettini says, “We’re not, like, rich. They were like, “Are you sure you want to do this?” and I remember telling them, ‘Yeah! I want to do this!’”

Rafael Nadal wins 2022 Australian Open final after dismissing Matteo Berrettini in the semifinal

Rafael Nadal defeated Matteo Berrettini in the semifinal of the 2022 Australian Open

Episode 2 of Netflix’s tennis documentary series “Break Point” further shares the highlights of Matteo Berrettini’s crucial matches against current World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and eventual champion Rafael Nadal. It also lets viewers in on how tennis players live their lives on the edge as the Italian wins a grueling five-setter in the deciding tiebreak against Alcaraz, despite suffering a threatening injury mid-match.

The conclusion is a brief showcase of Rafael Nadal’s path to becoming the first man ever to lift 21 Grand Slams after staging the biggest comeback of his career by defeating Daniil Medevdev in the final of the 2022 Australian Open. Its main focus, however, is Matteo Berrettini’s four-setter semifinal loss to the Spaniard.

“When I was a kid, my idol was Roger. But then growing up, that’s when I started to appreciate Rafa. Like, his mental toughness is unbelievable. I’ve never won against him. But at the same time, this world really pushes you to the limit,” Matteo Berrettini is heard as saying in Break Point's episode, ahead of his encounter with Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

