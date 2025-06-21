"Never experienced that before" - Alexander Zverev reveals real reason why he unexpectedly rushed off court during Halle clash

Alexander Zverev was visibly struggling during his quarterfinals encounter against Flavio Cobolli at Halle, when he unexpectedly rushed off of the court. After the match, the German revealed the real reason why he needed a quick breather during the game.

Zverev and Cobolli’s clash at the Terra Wortmann Open got off to an intense start. The World No.3 clinched the first game after breaking his opponent’s serve, and the duo were neck-and-neck at 40-40 in the second game when the German showed signs of discomfort.

Alexander Zverev subsequently rushed off the court, raising concern amongst the audiences. After the match, the tennis star revealed that he felt ‘really bad’ all of a sudden during the game but managed to stage an equally fast recovery.

“I felt fine before the match and then out of nowhere I felt really, really bad and felt ill. I went to throw up and then 15 minutes later I felt okay again. So, I don't know what it was. I've never experienced that before. Hopefully I will be fine in the next couple of hours."

After returning from his impromptu break, Zverev clinched the opening set 6-4, before sealing the deal 7-6(6) to move into his fifth semifinals at Halle.

Alexander Zverev gets real about facing Daniil Medvedev at Halle

Zverev in action for his quarterfinals clash against Flavio Cobolli at Halle 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Alexander Zverev began his campaign at the Terra Wortmann Open against Marcos Giron, whom he beat 6-2, 6-1. He then engaged in a closely fought battle against Lorenzo Sonego, scrapping through 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2).

Now, after beating Flavio Cobolli in his quarterfinals round, Zverev will take on long-time rival Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals. Opening up about going head-to-head with the Russian, the World No.3 said,

"I think it's the guy I've played the most in my career. Definitely he's one of the toughest opponents in my career. It's going to be a great match and I'm really looking forward to facing him.”

Over the course of their careers, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev have faced off against each other a total of 19 times. Medvedev has been the more dominant player, winning 12 of these encounters, including their three most recent clashes. The last time Zverev beat his Russian rival was in 2023, when he got the better of him at the ATP Cincinnati Masters 1000.

