  • "Never gives up"- Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs gives verdict on Coco Gauff's stunning comeback in 3R at the Canadian Open

"Never gives up"- Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs gives verdict on Coco Gauff's stunning comeback in 3R at the Canadian Open

By Parag Jain
Published Aug 01, 2025 05:13 GMT
Rennae Stubbs (L) and Coco Gauff (R)
Rennae Stubbs (L) and Coco Gauff (R)

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs lauded Coco Gauff's fighting spirit as the American rallied from a set down to beat Veronika Kudermetova in the third round of the 2025 National Bank Open. The match that lasted two hours and 32 minutes was played on Thursday, July 31.

After getting a first-round bye, Gauff struggled against compatriot Danielle Collins, but managed a three-set win despite hitting 23 double faults. Although this number came down to 14 against Kudermetova, the serve remains an area of concern for the World No. 2. She eked out a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory to reach the Round of 16 of the WTA 1000 tournament.

Stubbs was mighty impressed with Coco Gauff not giving in after losing the first set for the nth time. The 21-year-old did something similar in the 2025 French Open final against Aryna Sabalenka, winning 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4.

"No matter what is happening. Coco never gives up. Never! It wins her so many matches," Stubbs wrote on X after Gauff defeated Kudermetova in Montreal.
Gauff is looking to win her first title at the Canadian Open and her third WTA 1000 trophy. In Sabalenka's absence, she is the top seed in the ongoing tournament, with Iga Swiatek at second. The Pole dispatched China's Guo Hanyu 6-3, 6-1 in the second round and will face Eva Lys of Germany on Friday.

"Good enough for today": Coco Gauff hopes to improve after hard-fought 3R win at Canadian Open 2025

WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 5 - Source: Getty
WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff won her second Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros this year. Since then, she has faced early exits in Berlin and the Wimbledon Championships, failing to win a single set.

Although she has won two matches at the Canadian Open, it seems that the youngster has yet to find her groove. Her biggest challenge at the moment is her serve. However, Gauff appeared content after her win against Veronika Kudermetova, while acknowledging that she needs to improve.

“The goal of the game is to survive and advance. It’s not my best, but it’s good enough for today. That’s all I can ask for. Mentally, I’m very proud of myself. There are obviously parts of my game I have to work on and one of those is the serve," she said during an on-court interview after the match on Thursday (via The Tennis Letter's X handle).
"The fact I’m winning these matches not feeling my best is something to be proud of. I only can look forward to the future when I am feeling my best. Hopefully it’s a bit easier," Gauff added.

Coco Gauff will square off against home hope Victoria Mboko, who has reached the fourth round after eliminating Kimberly Birrell, Sofia Kenin, and Marie Bouzkova.

